The global soy sauces market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005571/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global soy sauces market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Owing to the rising consumer preference for soy sauce products, manufacturers are finding tremendous growth opportunities in all global market leading them to focus on expanding their production capabilities. Such expansions will help companies to cater to the rising consumer demands for soy sauce products leading to market growth.

As per Technavio, the rising innovations in packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global soy sauces market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global soy sauces market: Packaging Innovations

Packaging plays a major role in soy sauce sales as it ensures retaining the flavor, taste, product quality, color, texture, and shelf life. The shelf life of soy sauce is heavily dependent on the ingredients, production methods, as well as packaging methods. Thus, many major companies are collaborating with packaging manufacturers to develop advanced packaging technology for their products to ensure product quality and longer shelf life. This will enable manufacturers to expand their consumer base.

"Along with the rising innovations in packaging, the increase in new product launches is another factor that is driving the growth of the market. The increase in new product launches such as Ponzu Citrus Soy Sauce by regional and international players will support the growth of the global soy sauces market. Moreover, manufacturers of soy sauce are adopting innovative distribution strategies which involve the launch of different products to cater to local tastes. Such innovative product launches are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global soy sauces market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global soy sauces market by end-user (foodservice, and retail) and geographical regions (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the emergence of modern retail chains as the primary distribution channels for soy sauces in Europe and the African region. There is also an increase in online presence which is gaining popularity among consumers in Germany and France.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005571/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com