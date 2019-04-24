Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company is pleased to announce that 495 Communications LLC. ("495"), a GLN digital property, has signed on inMobi, a global mobile advertising platform that reaches over 1.5 billion unique mobile devices.





inMobi helps clients like L'Oréal, Kelloggs, Samsung and Mastercard efficiently and effectively find target consumers across mobile and tablet devices. Founded in 2007, inMobi is a global provider of enterprise platforms for marketers. The platform enables consumers to discover new products and services by providing contextual, relevant, and curated recommendations on mobile apps and devices. Their mobile-first platform allows brands, developers and publishers to engage consumers through mobile advertising.



Jesse Dylan, CEO of GLN commented, "The success of companies like inMobi demonstrates that major brands and advertisers are looking for more effective ways to reach consumers outside of Facebook and Google, without the liability of personal identifiable information being used. The 495 team continues its exceptional performance by growing their strong network of clients."

495 is a leading Connected Television ("CTV"), advertising and content marketing company. 495 focuses on building and developing CTV and Over the Top ("OTT") channels for the sake of monetization and content distribution. CTV refers to any smart TV that can be connected to the internet and can stream OTT content beyond what is available from a traditional cable provider. OTT refers to any device (Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV) that can be connected to a TV to allow for the delivery of video from the internet.

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN's tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and the United Kingdom and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca.

