The global patient lateral transfer market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global patient lateral transfer market will be the increasing regulations to minimize manual patient handling. Different situations demand distinct care, and thus special considerations should be made by caregivers while transferring the patient. Patients in emergency rooms may be suffering from a variety of illnesses, ailments, or injuries and lateral transfer should be done depending on these factors. Addressing these concerns is important to reduce or eliminate injuries of both healthcare workers and patients. Therefore, growing regulations to minimize manual patient handling will drive the patient lateral transfer market.

As per Technavio, the increasing prevalence of home healthcare services will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global patient lateral transfer market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global patient lateral transfer market: Increasing prevalence of home healthcare services

The demand for healthcare products and services by patients and healthcare providers has been increasing owing to factors such as longer life expectancy, growing aging population, and increasing cases of chronic diseases. There is an increasing demand for home healthcare, owing to factors such as preferences for recovering at home than in the hospital, especially for older people, lower costs and better follow-up in case of chronic illnesses.

"Home healthcare services help in improving outcomes and patient experiences at a lower cost as they support follow-up treatments and allow patients to recover in the comfort of their homes. Home healthcare is important in treating the elderly and in the management of chronic diseases. The rising number of patients demanding home healthcare increases the need for caregivers to safely handle patients. This is driving the demand for patient lateral transfer devices, which provide safe, effective, and comfortable transfer of patients," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global patient lateral transfer market: Segmentation analysis

This patient lateral transfer market analysis report segments the market by product (air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment held the largest patient lateral transfer market share in 2018. The increasing number of MSDs in healthcare workers, the rising patient population due to the increase in chronic and lifestyle diseases, and the growing demand for lateral transfer devices is driving the growth of the segment.

North America accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. The key factors driving the market in this region are the growth rise in lifestyle and chronic diseases and increasing MSDs among healthcare workers.

