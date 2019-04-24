The global data center server market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Enterprises undergo IT system refresh cycles to make sure that their servers, storage, and network infrastructures are working in optimal conditions. Enterprises are showing keen interest in procuring highly configured servers for high-performance computing tasks. Many vendors are signing server refresh deals with their customers and are offering flexible and long-term payment plans by signing leasing/rental agreements with their clients for a fixed duration. These initiatives are helping to scale up on-premise data centers.

As per Technavio, using AI for server workload optimization will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global data center server market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global data center server market: Using AI for server workload optimization

Deployment of AI ensures smooth handling of complex infrastructure problems related to server energy consumption and security in data centers. Built-in AI capabilities help data centers distribute computational workloads across their servers effectively. AI analyzes the historical workload and server performance data and can distribute the current workload between servers. The adoption of AI is helping data centers to efficiently monitor and regulate server performance, network congestion, and disk utilization. This is one of the key trends that is contributing to the growth of the global data center server market.

"Vendors have introduced composable server infrastructure structure for data centers which helps to integrate network, storage, and compute equipment into one chassis managed by software that configures the hardware according to the requirement of an application via a single user interface. Many such developments among vendors will drive market growth over the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global data center server market: Segmentation analysis

This market report segments the global data center server market by type (rack server, blade server, tower server, microserver, and open compute project (OCP) server) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 40%, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to high investments by hyperscale cloud solution providers and colocation solution providers. Moreover, enterprises in the region are upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing, 5G, multi-cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT.

