The Registration Document of Carmila SA relating to fiscal year 2018 and including the Integrated Report for year 2018 was filed with the French Financial Authorities (AMF) on 23 April 2019 under the n° D.19-0372.

It is made available to the public free of charge upon request at the address of Carmila's headquarter, 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt and has been posted on Carmila's web site www.carmila.com and AMF website www.amf-france.org.

Next events and publications:

16 May 2019 (14:30 Paristime): Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

21 May 2019 : ex-dividend date

23 May 2019: dividend payment (€1.50 per share)

25 July 2019 (after market close): 2019Half Year Results

26 July 2019 (9:00 Paris time)Investors and Analysts meeting

23 October 2019 (after marketclose): Q3 2019 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2018, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

Contacts:

Investors and analysts contact

Marie-Flore Bachelier General Secretary

marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com

+33 6 20 91 67 79

or

Press contact

Morgan Lavielle Head of Corporate Communication

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 1 58 33 63 29