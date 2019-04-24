Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki has published its Corporate Responsibility Report 2018

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 24.4.2019 AT 18:15
Huhtamaki has published its Corporate Responsibility Report 2018
Huhtamaki has published its "Packaging for Good" Corporate Responsibility Report 2018. The report is published in PDF format at www.huhtamaki.com (https://www.huhtamaki.com). The Corporate Responsibility Report presents Huhtamaki's corporate responsibility program that focuses on four themes: People, Packaging, Supply chain and Operations. The report consists of two parts: GRI Performance Review and Insights, which includes individual articles and business cases.
The GRI Performance Review has been prepared in accordance with the Core option of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Reporting Guidelines. It has been assured by an independent third party, DNV GL Business Assurance Finland Oy/Ab.
