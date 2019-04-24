Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki has published its Corporate Responsibility Report 2018

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 24.4.2019 AT 18:15

Huhtamaki has published its Corporate Responsibility Report 2018

Huhtamaki has published its "Packaging for Good" Corporate Responsibility Report 2018. The report is published in PDF format at www.huhtamaki.com (https://www.huhtamaki.com). The Corporate Responsibility Report presents Huhtamaki's corporate responsibility program that focuses on four themes: People, Packaging, Supply chain and Operations. The report consists of two parts: GRI Performance Review and Insights, which includes individual articles and business cases.

The GRI Performance Review has been prepared in accordance with the Core option of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Reporting Guidelines. It has been assured by an independent third party, DNV GL Business Assurance Finland Oy/Ab.

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7863

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,700 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.





Huhtamaki_Corporate_Responsibility_Report_2018 (http://hugin.info/3006/R/2242412/884978.pdf)



