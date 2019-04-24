King & Co Property Consultants Selects Yardi Voyager

Yardi's integrated property and investment management solutions will enhance efficiency while providing runway for growth

SYDNEY, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian industrial asset and property manager King & Co Property Consultants (King & Co) will increase internal efficiency, improve competitiveness and prepare for growth by replacing disparate software applications with an integrated real estate software platform from Yardi.

King & Co chose Yardi Voyager as its new asset, property management and accounting platform. Yardi Voyager will give King & Co the efficiency and convenience of real-time business oversight. Automated workflows will help the company's property managers work faster and smarter.

The company will use additional solutions from the Yardi Commercial Suite including Yardi Advanced Budgeting & Forecasting, which will deliver accurate budget projections for revenue and expenses with tenant data drawn from Yardi Voyager, and Yardi Procure to Pay, an end-to-end procurement, invoice processing and vendor management platform. King & Co plans to implement Yardi Investment Management later in 2019, which will automate the company's investment accounting, performance measurement and investor reporting cycle.

"We will gain a competitive edge in the property management and investment sectors with improved services including immediate access to portfolio financial and operational data. Yardi presents the best solution for our current operations and future growth," said David Chitham, group operations manager for King & Co.

"We chose Yardi for its wide range of integrated products. Having a single source of truth will allow us to grow our business for many years to come," added Peter Roberts, the company's director of property management and professional services.

"We're pleased to help give King & Co peace of mind with the knowledge that the financial institutions and investors relying on them for reliable performance reporting will have their needs fully met," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

Watch videos to learn more about Yardi's contributions to client success around the world.

About King & Co Property Consultants

For more than 30 years, Brisbane, Australia-based King & Co Property Consultants has offered comprehensive industrial and commercial real estate services including leasing, sales and property management. For more information, visit kingco.com.au.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/anz.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg