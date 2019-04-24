Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global captive power generation market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This global captive power generation market analysis report segments the market by end-user (metals and minerals, petrochemicals, cement, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global captive power generation market size will grow by almost 142.91 GW during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 3%. The growing demand for CHP plants is a key driver that will boost the growth of the market. CHP, also known as distributed generation or cogeneration plants produce energy simultaneously in the form of both heat and power from a single source of fuel which helps to reduce OPEX and improve the overall efficiency of plants. The growing need for reliable power is encouraging the adoption of many such cogeneration plants. These plants coupled with energy-efficient technologies will support the growth of the global captive power generation market during the forecast period.

High industrial power tariffs

Industries regularly face unscheduled power outages and staggered power supply. In addition, the increase in tariffs is an added burden to the industries, which increases the overall OPEX of companies. Hence, many organizations are adopting captive power plants for domestic consumption rather than relying on the power grid. Many steel, cement, aluminum, and petrochemical industries have been installing captive power plants to reduce their overall OPEX.

"The captive power generation market in APAC will witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The strong economic growth in developing countries is contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Similarly, Europe has a strong foothold in sectors such as automobiles, chemicals, and refineries. The region leads the industrial revolution 4.0 owing to its growing infrastructure spend and strategic initiatives in the ICT category. Europe is also focusing on transforming its manufacturing sector to compete in the global market. All these factors will collectively contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

This global captive power generation industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several captive power plant manufacturers including

ArcelorMittal

Doosan Corporation

LafargeHolcim

Siemens

Wärtsilä

