Amsterdam, 24 April 2019

Wessanen will nominate François de Gantes as CFO and Executive Board member

Wessanen is pleased to announce that François de Gantes will succeed Ronald Merckx as CFO and member of the Executive Board of Wessanen. François de Gantes (1967) has the French nationality. Throughout his career he has held a number of relevant roles in different companies and international environments and brings a broad experience of all areas of the financial function. Francois de Gantes is currently Group CFO Europe for Naturex, an international group specialized in manufacturing and sales of natural plant extracts for food, health and cosmetics products.

Following the announcement of 10 April 2019 that Wessanen and the consortium of PAI and Charles Jobson agreed on a recommended all-cash offer of EUR 11.50 per share for all Wessanen shares (the Offer), Wessanen will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at least six business days prior to the closing of the offer period to inform the shareholders about the Offer. The Supervisory Board of Wessanen will nominate François de Gantes for appointment as a member of the Executive Board of Wessanen at the aforementioned EGM.

Important dates 2019

19-07-2019 Publication Q2 2019 interim results

date tbc Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM)

18-10-2019 Publication Q3 2019 trading update

Media, investor & analyst enquiries

Klaus Arntz (EVP Marketing and Sustainability)

Phone +31 20 312 2114

Klaus.Arntz@wessanen.com

Company profile

Wessanen is a leading company in the European market for healthy and sustainable food. In 2018, our revenue was €628 million and we employed on average 1,350 people. Our purpose is 'connect to nature' and we focus on organic, vegetarian, fair trade and nutritionally beneficial products. Our family of companies is committed to driving positive change in food in Europe. Our own brands include many pioneers and market leaders: Allos, Alter Eco, Bjorg, Bonneterre, Clipper, Destination, El Granero, Isola Bio, Kallø, Mrs Crimble's, Tartex, Whole Earth and Zonnatura.

