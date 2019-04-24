Regulatory News:

At its meeting on April 24, 2019, the Board of Directors of Carrefour (Paris:CA), acting on the recommendation of its Nominations Committee, which is in charge of governance issues, decided to propose to the Group's shareholders to adopt this year a "Raison d'être."

The design and launch of the Carrefour 2022 plan were the occasion for the entire company to reflect on its identity, its activity and its future. The ambition set out in this plan to be the leader in the food transition for all has allowed the mobilization of employees and more broadly, of all stakeholders.

To anchor this work, and within the framework of the "Pacte law" recently adopted by the French Parliament, the Board of Directors proposes to include a "raison d'être" in the preamble to the company's articles of association.

This "raison d'être" reads as follows:

"Our mission is to provide our customers with quality services, products and food accessible to all across all distribution channels. Thanks to the competence of our employees, to a responsible and multicultural approach, to our broad territorial presence and to our ability to adapt to production and consumption modes, our ambition is to be the leader of the food transition for all.

This proposal will be submitted to the next General Meeting of Shareholders on June 14, 2019.

