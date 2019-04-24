The "France Regulatory Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One of the world's largest e-cig markets, France has transposed the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) in several pieces of legislation, including the Law on Modernisation of our Health System (also known as The Health Law) and numerous decrees and ordinances.
The overall policy climate remains cautious, but successful lobbying from industry has resulted in state financial aid becoming available to enable tobacconists to diversify alternative products.
The report updates you on legal developments in this vast and complex market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Regulatory landscape
3. National regulatory framework
4. Age restrictions
5. Product restrictions
6. Labelling and packaging
7. Obligation to notify
8. Retail channels restriction
9. Public usage
10. Tax
11. Enforcement
12. Sanctions
13. Case law
14. Relevant laws
15. Relevant bodies
16. How French e-cigarette regulation evolved
