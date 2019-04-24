BinckBank N.V.: Certain mandatory disclosures under the Dutch offer rules

Amsterdam, 24 April 2019 - Following the publication of the offer memorandum on 12 March 2019 in connection with Saxo Bank's recommended offer for all issued and outstanding shares of BinckBank, the Dutch offer rules require BinckBank to announce in a press release all transactions by BinckBank concerning shares in its capital. Accordingly, BinckBank makes the following disclosures. Today, BinckBank delivered for no consideration a total number 40,492 ordinary shares out of its treasury shares to 20 Identified Staff members pursuant to and in accordance with BinckBank's remuneration policy published on www.binck.com/corporate-governance.

This is a press release by BinckBank pursuant to the provisions of Section 13, paragraph 1 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit Openbare Biedingen Wft). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in BinckBank. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in the United States or Canada, or any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2242457/884993.pdf)



