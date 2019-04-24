The "Russian Vapers' Choices And Behaviour Survey: Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is one of a series of studies which deal with e-cigarette users' product choices and behaviour. It is specifically focused on e-liquid consumption and choices of Russian users. It is based on an online consumer survey, conducted in November 2018. This was conducted with the help of industry players, e-cigarette forums and online vaping groups. The results are based on a sample of a total of 477 responses.
This report includes detailed analysis of:
- E-liquid consumption patterns
- The most favoured products
- Preferred brands
- User demographics
- Consumer attitudes
- The most used sales channels
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Introduction
3. E-cigarette usage frequency
4. E-liquid purchase channels
5. Consumer stated spend
6. Type of e-liquid used
7. Most used nicotine content/bottle size/flavour
8. E-liquid consumption
9. Brands
10. Consumer attitudes to e-cigs and vaping
11. Methodology and demographics
Companies Mentioned
- Brad Drip
- Jam Monster
- Smoke Kitchen
- Maxwell's
- cotton candy
- Taboo
- Blaze
- NicVape
- Zenith
- Atmose
- Element
- Humble
- Nasty juice
- Scandalist
- Staple Vape
