This report is one of a series of studies which deal with e-cigarette users' product choices and behaviour. It is specifically focused on e-liquid consumption and choices of Russian users. It is based on an online consumer survey, conducted in November 2018. This was conducted with the help of industry players, e-cigarette forums and online vaping groups. The results are based on a sample of a total of 477 responses.

This report includes detailed analysis of:

E-liquid consumption patterns

The most favoured products

Preferred brands

User demographics

Consumer attitudes

The most used sales channels

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. E-cigarette usage frequency

4. E-liquid purchase channels

5. Consumer stated spend

6. Type of e-liquid used

7. Most used nicotine content/bottle size/flavour

8. E-liquid consumption

9. Brands

10. Consumer attitudes to e-cigs and vaping

11. Methodology and demographics

Companies Mentioned

Brad Drip

Jam Monster

Smoke Kitchen

Maxwell's

cotton candy

Taboo

Blaze

NicVape

Zenith

Atmose

Element

Humble

Nasty juice

Scandalist

Staple Vape

