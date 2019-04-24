Kudelski Group and SixSq to Make Industrial IoT Edge Computing

Easy and Secure

The companies will address the Industrial IoT market with a joint solution to enable secure edge computing, data collection and critical decision making.

Kudelski will add device and data security capabilities to SixSq's Nuvla software orchestration service.

The solution will enable joint clients to deploy their edge applications with convenience and confidence.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland,Phoenix (AZ), USA, and Geneva, Switzerland, April 24th 2019- The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and SixSq, the leading edge-to-cloud technology solution provider, today announced an agreement to create a joint solution enabling Industrial IoT implementers to securely manage their edge-based software and data assets. The solution will work across a wide variety of customer sites and clouds, reducing costs and improving operational efficiency while protecting valuable data and software.

IoT technologies are transforming industries and enabling smarter cities. They create operational efficiencies, accelerate new business models and ensure employee and consumer safety. They produce massive amounts of data - from sensors, actuators and other devices in the field - to feed operational decisions, which are increasingly made at the edge by applications that run on local gateways. To safeguard the accuracy of these decisions, these devices and applications must be carefully managed and actively secured.

As part of the joint agreement, SixSq will provide its global software orchestration service, Nuvla, to ease the installation, deployment, management and update of IoT applications at the edge on NuvlaBoxes. Kudelski's IoT Security Platform will protect IoT devices and gateways from attack so they provide a steady stream of authentic and trusted data to industrial and smart city applications. In addition, the Kudelski solution will ensure that the valuable intellectual property in many of these applications is protected from reverse engineering and tampering.

Jean-Michel Puiatti, Kudelski Group Senior Vice President for IoT Security: "Organizations implementing IoT for industrial or smart city applications are achieving great efficiencies and cost savings by making critical decisions at the edge. By working with SixSq, we will provide our clients with the covenience, trust and integrity they need to make those decisions smartly and securely, and ensure actions taken based on those decisions contribute to their growth and success."

Marc-Elian Bégin, SixSq CEO and Co-founder: "Systematic and robust security is paramount in our fast-evolving connected world. Via this partnership with Kudelski, we are delivering possibly the most secured edge-to-cloud solution on the market, without adding friction to the ability of our customers and partners to innovate. And with its combined Swiss signature, the result will be appealing for a wide range of applications."

The Kudelski IoT Security Platform provides end-to-end protection from silicon to cloud for IoT devices, thereby securely and sustainably enabling new business models and operational efficiencies. The Kudelski IoT Security Platform is a universal platform implemented in different ecosystems with different partners, providing device security, data security, access management and active security for a wide variety of applications and use cases. The Platform has already been adopted by communication service providers, consumer electronics, medical and industrial IoT partners and clients.

Nuvla, by SixSq, provides a secured edge-to-cloud management platform that enables near-data AI for a connected world, such as smart city and industrial applications. By automating the deployment of containerized applications in any public or private cloud, as well as edge devices, such as SixSq NuvlaBox edge devices, customers gain in productivity and efficiency at scale.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com/) .

About SixSq

SixSq provides cloud neutral solutions which allow companies and institutions to benefit from cloud computing while avoiding lock-in. Its smart cloud-in-a-box appliance, NuvlaBox, is a simple plug & play edge solution which provides customers with a private cloud at an affordable price as well as playing an intrinsic part of smart city and IoT strategies. SixSq's smart multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud management platform, Nuvla, offers containerized application deployment from a single, simple dashboard. SixSq's active participation in numerous international cloud initiatives has solidified its reputation as a leading European cloud and edge computing expert. The team, which consists of highly skilled software engineers, developers and system administrators from many different countries, is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and embraces the Swiss ideals of excellence, innovation and precision. For more information, please visit sixsq.com (https://sixsq.com/) .

Media contacts

Kudelski Group

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group - IoT Security

Head of Marketing

+1 (480) 819-5781

christopher.schouten@nagra.com

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Senior Manager Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

SixSq

Louise Merifield

Operations Manager and Co-founder

+41 77 44 68 170