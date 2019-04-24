Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting 24-Apr-2019 / 16:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release - 24 April 2019 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Result of Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of SThree plc was held on Wednesday 24 April 2019 at 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, at 11.30am. All resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed by way of a poll and a summary of the voting, including proxy votes, is as follows: Resolution Votes % Votes % Votes Total For Again Withh st eld 1 Approval of the 97,231 100.00 0 0.00 427,0 97,23 Report and ,436 70 1,436 Accounts 2 Payment of Final 97,657 100.00 0 0.00 846 97,65 Dividend ,660 7,660 3 Approval of 94,599 99.90 96,65 0.10 2,962 94,69 Directors' ,581 0 ,273 6,231 Remuneration Report 4 Re-Election of 97,479 99.82 178,8 0.18 0 97,65 Alex Smith ,688 18 8,506 5 Re-Election of 97,493 99.83 164,4 0.17 832 97,65 Justin Hughes ,264 10 7,674 6 Re-Election of 88,651 90.81 8,968 9.19 38,76 97,61 Anne Fahy ,343 ,402 0 9,745 7 Re-Election of 97,560 99.90 98,27 0.10 0 97,65 James Bilefield ,226 9 8,505 8 Re-Election of 97,628 99.97 30,48 0.03 0 97,65 Barrie Brien ,022 4 8,506 9 Re-Election of 97,647 99.99 10,79 0.01 0 97,65 Denise Collis ,716 0 8,506 10 Election of Mark 97,619 99.96 37,80 0.04 832 97,65 Dorman ,870 4 7,674 11 Re-Appointment of 94,680 96.95 2,978 3.05 0 97,65 Auditors ,101 ,404 8,505 12 Directors' 97,656 100.00 2,401 0.00 0 97,65 Authority to agree ,105 8,506 Auditor's Remuneration 13 Political 96,816 99.14 836,5 0.86 5,801 97,65 Donations ,181 24 2,705 14 Authority to offer 94,614 96.95 2,977 3.05 66,43 97,59 new Minority ,874 ,197 4 2,071 Interests and renewal of 5-year authority 15 Authority to Allot 97,388 99.72 270,4 0.28 0 97,65 Shares ,052 54 8,506 16 Authority to call 94,957 97.24 2,698 2.76 2,492 97,65 General Meetings ,216 ,798 6,014 with not less than 14 days' Notice 17 Authority to 97,440 99.78 215,1 0.22 2,388 97,65 Disapply Statutory ,949 69 6,118 Pre-Emption Rights 18 Authority to 94,595 96.89 3,039 3.11 14,77 97,63 Purchase its own ,726 ,197 5 4,923 Shares Notes: 1) The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion. 2) 'Votes withheld' are not counted when deciding whether or not a resolution is carried. 3) The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding any shares held in treasury as at the time of this announcement, is 131,946,841 shares. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of all resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Steve Hornbuckle, Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewitt sthree@almapr.co.uk - Ends - ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: RAG TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 8321 EQS News ID: 803005 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=803005&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

