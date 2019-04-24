BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Quarterly Dividend - Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the first quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 April 2019, has been set at 1.295181, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 6.609114 pence per share (USD dividend 8.56 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 17 May 2019 (to shareholders on the register on 12 April 2019).

23 April 2019

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 2427