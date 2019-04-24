Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the 'Company')

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Lesley Jackson as a non-executive independent Director of the Company with effect from 24 April 2019.

Lesley is a chartered accountant, qualifying with KPMG. She was the Group Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') for Stock Spirits PLC from 2011 to 2018. She has previously served as the Group CFO for William Grant & Sons, and as Group CFO of United Breweries (an Indian listed public company). She is a non-executive Director of Trackwise Designs PLC and also serves as a Governor on the Federation of Victoria School and Cherry Oak School, special needs schools in South Birmingham.

There are no further details required to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13 of the FCA Handbook.

