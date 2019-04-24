New Capabilities Added to Meet Increased Demand for Solution that Redefines DAM, Enabling Users to Deliver Winning Campaigns and Dynamic Visual Experiences

Cloudinary, the end-to-end media management platform for the world's top brands, today announced record Q1 growth as a result of several new large-scale customer wins as rising adoption of the company's DAM platform continues. The company also unveiled major new DAM capabilities continuing its commitment to help brands simplify the otherwise time-consuming processes inherent in delivering highly visual, customer-first experiences across every channel and device. Available today, the new collaboration features streamline asset workflows across internal and external stakeholders to free up valuable creative and development resources and empower users to create more dynamic rich media experiences.

Key Q1 DAM customers include Dennis Publishing, Gymshark, lastminute.com, Nintendo of Europe and Trivago. The company also welcomed several strategic DAM partners including e-Spirit and IO Integration to further extend its strong and seamless integration with leading CMS and experience management platforms.

"Delivering a beautiful and optimized end-user experience is critically important to us, and images and videos are a big part of the engagement equation," said Stefano Castelli, Head of Creative Production for lastminute.com. "With Cloudinary's DAM platform we can streamline processes and workflows across our teams and stakeholders and deliver highly engaging digital experiences faster than ever before, consistently and across every channel and device."

"Today's multi-channel, multi-screen world creates new opportunities for marketers to deliver personalized and engaging customer experiences at every step of the buyer journey," said Mike Holt, President, IO Integration. "We're pleased to be partnering with Cloudinary to help brands streamline their digital media workflow, from creation to distribution while ensuring full control over their visual media. A dynamic solution, fully integrated with the creative process becomes a company's key differentiator, allowing brands to bridge time-consuming workflow and collaboration gaps to focus on executing the successful campaigns they need to boost engagement and increase sales."

"We set out to redefine Digital Asset Management and create a platform from the ground up that would empower modern companies," said Itai Lahan, Co-founder and CEO, Cloudinary. "The features announced today significantly streamline collaboration so companies can focus on crafting the highly-visual experiences that engage customers on every platform and device. We're glad that our DAM solution is enabling new digital experiences for our customers, and we're thrilled with the market's response to date."

Cloudinary's new DAM capabilities include:

Collections curation -- enables users to gather and store assets into virtual folders and set clear access and edit controls for internal teams and external agencies, ensuring that each stakeholder has immediate access to the assets they need. Users also benefit from storage savings as a single asset upload can be used in different contexts without the need to make more copies.

-- enables users to gather and store assets into virtual folders and set clear access and edit controls for internal teams and external agencies, ensuring that each stakeholder has immediate access to the assets they need. Users also benefit from storage savings as a single asset upload can be used in different contexts without the need to make more copies. Enhanced commenting -- the ability to comment directly on work-in-progress assets within the Media Library offers improved collaboration across teams; enables all asset stakeholders to share feedback directly, make decisions faster and streamline creative workflows.

-- the ability to comment directly on work-in-progress assets within the Media Library offers improved collaboration across teams; enables all asset stakeholders to share feedback directly, make decisions faster and streamline creative workflows. Folder sharing -- allows users to set access controls for other users, including the ability to set folder and asset permissions, allowing users to control what other users can see and are permitted to do with those assets.

-- allows users to set access controls for other users, including the ability to set folder and asset permissions, allowing users to control what other users can see and are permitted to do with those assets. Fine-grained UI access controls and role-based permissions -- UI access controls and permissions enable teams to better manage campaigns, by securely sharing assets with the relevant stakeholders and ensuring the final version is what gets published across channels.

The company will be demoing the enhanced DAM platform at its third annual ImageCon conference next week, May 1-2, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. To attend, register here. To learn more about Cloudinary's DAM visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/digital_asset_management.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary provides a cloud-based media full-stack platform for the world's top brands. With offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary has quickly become the de facto solution for developers and marketers to manage images, videos and other rich media assets and deliver an optimal end user experience. Cloudinary has more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including AMC, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Fairfax Media, Forbes, Gizmodo, GrubHub, Hinge, Indiegogo, Lululemon Athletica, Outbrain, Stitch Fix, StubHub, Under Armour and Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

