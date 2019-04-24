Sun Nuclear Spotlights Comprehensive Quality Management at ESTRO 38

Independent QA Solutions for Radiation Oncology Address New and Emerging Treatment Techniques, Technologies and Workflow Needs

MELBOURNE, Florida, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at the ESTRO 38 Meeting in Milan, Italy, Sun Nuclear Corporation will demonstrate a wide range of new and exciting solutions for comprehensive, independent quality assurance (QA) in Radiation Oncology, as well as innovative solutions in Patient Alignment and Diagnostic Imaging QA.

In booth 200, new SunCHECK Enterprise Quality Management highlights include:

SunCHECK Device Integration : new direct device control of ArcCHECK and PC Electrometer , joining Daily QA 3 and IC PROFILER, bring expanded workflow automation and centralized QA data management

: new direct device control of and , joining Daily QA 3 and IC PROFILER, bring expanded workflow automation and centralized QA data management Patient QA for Halcyon: new, and first commercially-available, independent secondary dose calculations for Halcyon within the DoseCHECK module of SunCHECK Patient

new, and first commercially-available, independent secondary dose calculations for Halcyon within the module of SunCHECK Patient Automated Physics and Dosimetry Checks: new PlanCHECK module for physics and dosimetric chart checks

Also in booth 200, new device-based measurement solutions include:

Stereotactic MultiMet QA: new MultiMet-WL Cube with StereoPHAN for verifying the accuracy of single isocenter multi-met SRS treatments

new with for verifying the accuracy of single isocenter multi-met SRS treatments Filmless SRS Patient QA: new support by SRS MapCHECK of vertex fields and the Accuray CyberKnife System

new support by of vertex fields and the Accuray CyberKnife System MR-Based Radiotherapy QA: new Daily QA-MR for beam measurement and MICRO+ MR for simulation and patient alignment in the presence of magnetic fields

new for beam measurement and for simulation and patient alignment in the presence of magnetic fields Halcyon Dosimetry: new 3D SCANNER Halcyon Kit for beam model verification, and Halcyon Package for acceptance and verification

new for beam model verification, and for acceptance and verification Multi-Isocenter IGRT Machine QA : new MultiPHAN for comprehensive daily alignment checks across imaging systems

: new for comprehensive daily alignment checks across imaging systems CT Electron Density Characterization: new Advanced Electron Density Phantom for automating CT-to-density tables for TPS commissioning

In Booth 60, Sun Nuclear will display its full range of modern Patient Alignment solutions, including precision laser systems for CT simulation, MR simulation, MR-guided radiotherapy, and linac-based radiotherapy.

On Sunday, April 28, Sun Nuclear is pleased to host a Lunch Symposium, Advancing QA: Insights on Independence, Integration & Efficiency, for ESTRO 38 Meeting attendees. Throughout the meeting, Sun Nuclear will hold timely, practical talks from clinical users in its booth.

"We are looking forward to showcasing not only the latest solutions to ESTRO Meeting attendees, but also highlighting the depth and breadth of our offerings," said Jeff Simon, Sun Nuclear CEO. "We provide modern, automated, integrated solutions for both the Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging fields -- aiming to ease technology adoption, improve outcomes and enhance workflows."

For more details on Sun Nuclear's presence at ESTRO 38, visit sunnuclear.com/estro.

About Sun Nuclear Corporation

Sun Nuclear provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy, Diagnostic Imaging and Patient Alignment. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes - so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

