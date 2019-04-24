Regulatory News:

It will be proposed to the Publicis Groupe S.A.'s Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] to be held on May 29, 2019 that an ordinary dividend of €2.12 per share be paid with respect to 2018 to shareholders. Shareholders could opt for the dividend to be paid in newly created Publicis Groupe S.A. shares.

If approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2019, the calendar will be as follows:

May 29: Determination of the issue price of new shares for the payment of dividends in shares

June 24: Record date (last day to acquire shares giving right to dividends)

June 25: Ex dividend date

June 27 July 17: Exercise period for the option to have the dividend paid in shares

July 23: Listing of newly created shares and payment date of dividend (in cash or in shares).

