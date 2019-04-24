The "E-Liquids Driving Revenues: Russia Vape Store Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The authors online survey was carried out among vape stores in Russia between October and November 2018 to get an overview of the product categories, brands, revenue and current attitudes towards the state of the e-cigarette industry.

The survey was carried out with the support of the Russian association of entrepreneurs of non-medical inhalation industry (SPINI), trade show and conference organisers Smile-Expo, and also some vape store chains and manufacturers. No financial incentive was offered for completion of the survey.

With this report you will be able to answer the following questions:

What is the average monthly revenue?

By which product type is the bigger share of revenue generated?

Is zero nicotine popular?

What bottle sizes have increased their popularity?

Is there a higher consolidation of hardware brands?

What is the most popular hardware category?

What is the attitude among the respondents?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. Retail environment and procurement channels

4. Average monthly revenue

5. E-liquids

6. E-liquid brands

7. Hardware

8. Hardware brands

9. Industry outlook

10. Survey respondents

Companies Mentioned

Maxwell's

Bad Drip

Smoke kitchen

Cotton Candy

Taboo

OneHitWonder

URBN

Jan Monster

Atmose

Hungry

true vape

Intrue-lab

Nice

Noshki

Nasty juice

