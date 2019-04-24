sprite-preloader
Magna International Inc.: First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, April 24, 2019))

FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY - MAY 9, 2019
8:30 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-800-954-0587
International: 1-312-281-2942
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 16, 2019
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21922562

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108



