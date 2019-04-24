Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda for the forum that its staff is hosting on May 31 to discuss distributed ledger technology and digital assets.

The 2019 FinTech Forum, which will be hosted by the SEC's Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology (FinHub), will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, and will feature four panels. The agenda and speaker list for the forum is provided below.

The FinTech Forum will be held at the SEC's headquarters in Washington, D.C., and is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. While the forum will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, doors will open at 8 a.m. ET. Guests attending should bring photo identification and are encouraged to time their arrival with the understanding that they will be screened by security before entering the FinTech Forum. No registration is required to attend the event.

A live webcast will be available on the SEC's main website and will be archived on the FinHub page on the SEC website for later viewing. The public is encouraged to follow the SEC on Twitter at @SEC_News for live updates throughout the forum. The FinTech Forum hashtag is SECfintech.

Agenda and Panelists

(All times Eastern, Panelists listed are scheduled to appear)

8 a.m. Doors open

Morning Session

9:30 a.m. Opening Remarks by Valerie Szczepanik, Head, FinHub

Remarks by William Hinman, Director, Division of Corporation Finance

Panel 1: Capital Formation Considerations

Moderator: Jonathan Ingram, Chief Legal Advisor, FinHub, Division of Corporation Finance

Panelists:

Paul Brody - Ernst & Young

Joshua Ashley Klayman - Klayman LLC

Aaron Wright - Cardozo Law School

Remarks by Brett Redfearn, Director, Division of Trading and Markets

Panel 2: Trading and Markets Considerations

Moderator: Elizabeth Baird, Deputy Director, Division of Trading and Markets

Panelists:

David Forman - Fidelity Brokerage Services

Mark Wetjen - DTCC

Neha Narula - MIT Media Lab

Lunch Break - 75 minutes

Afternoon Session

Remarks by Dalia Blass, Director, Division of Investment Management

Panel 3: Investment Management Considerations

Moderator: Jennifer McHugh, Senior Special Counsel, Division of Investment Management

Panelists:

Jay Baris - Shearman & Sterling LLP

John D'Agostino - DMS

Amy Steele - Deloitte

Remarks by Peter Driscoll, Director, Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations

Panel 4: Distributed Ledger Technology Innovations: Industry Trends and Specific Use Cases for Financial Markets

Moderator: Scott Walker, Special Counsel, FinHub

Panelists:

Christopher Ferris - IBM

Todd McDonald - R3

Kevin Werbach - Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

5:30 p.m. FinTech Forum concludes