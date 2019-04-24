Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Return on Assets of 1.91%

Return on Equity 13.90%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2019.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income After Taxes of $1,202,000 or $1.08 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $1,129,000 or $1.00 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 8.0%.
Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, "First Quarter 2019 results were very good. Return on Assets of 1.91% reflects very favorably to the Peer Group average ROA of 1.19%, and Trinity Bank continues to operate with exceptional efficiency. The current economic environment is volatile (to say the least), but we look forward to meeting the challenge with the goal of producing exceptional results."
Executive Vice President, Matt Opitz, stated, "We are pleased to announce that Travis Smart has accepted an offer to join the Trinity Bank team as Vice President of commercial banking. Travis brings with him a proven ability to generate and maintain quality commercial banking relationships. With the addition of Travis, Trinity Bank, in the last 18 months, has gone from two lenders (Barney Wiley and Jeff Harp) to five. We are excited about what five revenue producers will mean for Trinity's goal to continue growing and expanding our customer base in the North Texas marketplace."
Profitability
3/31/2019
3/31/2018
Return on Assets
1.91%
1.73%
Return on Equity
13.90%
14.34%
Average for Quarter Ending
3/31/2019
3/31/2018
%
(in 000's)
Loans
$152,227
$137,942
10.4
Deposits
$216,220
$228,828
(5.5)
Trinity Bank First Quarter 2019
Actual for Quarter Ending
(in 000's)
3/31/2019
3/31/2018
%
Net Interest Income
$2,420
$2,277
6.3
Non-Interest Income
123
129
(4.7)
Non-Interest Expense
(1,129)
(1,131)
(0.2)
Pretax Preprovision Income
$1,414
$1,275
10.9
Gain on Sale of Securities and Assets
(2)
0
N/M
Loan Loss Provision
(30)
0
N/M
Pre Tax Income
1,382
1,275
8.4
Income Tax
180
146
N/M
Net Income
$1,202
$1,129
6.5
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
1,118
1,125
.
Earnings per Share
$1.08
$1.00
8.0
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
March 31
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2019
2018
Change
Interest income
|$
|2,814
|$
|2,486
|13.2
|%
Interest expense
|394
|209
|88.5
|%
Net Interest Income
|2,420
|2,277
|6.3
|%
Service charges on deposits
|40
|42
|-4.8
|%
Other income
|83
|87
|-4.6
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|123
|129
|-4.7
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|763
|628
|21.5
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|107
|121
|-11.6
|%
Other expense
|259
|382
|-32.2
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,129
|1,131
|-0.2
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,414
|1,275
|10.9
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|(2
|)
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of assets
|0
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|30
|0
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|1,382
|1,275
|8.4
|%
Provision for income taxes
|180
|146
|N/M
Net Earnings
|$
|1,202
|$
|1,129
|6.5
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.09
|1.02
|6.9
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,099
|1,106
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.08
|1.00
|8.0
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,118
|1,125
Average for Quarter
March 31
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2019
2018
Change
Total loans
|$
|152,227
|$
|137,942
|10.4
|%
Total short term investments
|12,728
|23,035
|-44.7
|%
Total investment securities
|79,278
|92,926
|-14.7
|%
Earning assets
|244,233
|253,903
|-3.8
|%
Total assets
|251,901
|260,399
|-3.3
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|73,881
|82,622
|-10.6
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|142,339
|146,206
|-2.6
|%
Total deposits
|216,220
|228,828
|-5.5
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|1,187
|0
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|33,940
|$
|31,308
|8.4
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Total loans
|$
|152,227
|$
|144,801
|$
|145,280
|$
|147,227
|$
|137,942
Total short term investments
|12,728
|23,175
|18,368
|10,843
|23,035
Total investment securities
|79,278
|79,700
|80,509
|84,981
|92,926
Earning assets
|244,233
|247,676
|244,157
|243,051
|253,903
Total assets
|251,901
|255,113
|251,839
|250,070
|260,399
Noninterest bearing deposits
|73,881
|81,187
|83,151
|80,637
|82,622
Interest bearing deposits
|142,339
|141,081
|135,815
|135,940
|146,206
Total deposits
|216,220
|222,268
|218,966
|216,577
|228,828
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|1,187
|0
|0
|1,566
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|33,940
|$
|31,948
|$
|32,151
|$
|31,236
|$
|31,308
Quarter Ended
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Interest income
|$
|2,814
|$
|2,785
|$
|2,658
|$
|2,591
|$
|2,486
Interest expense
|394
|358
|309
|241
|209
Net Interest Income
|2,420
|2,427
|2,349
|2,350
|2,277
Service charges on deposits
|40
|31
|38
|37
|42
Other income
|83
|101
|111
|100
|87
Total Non Interest Income
|123
|132
|149
|137
|129
Salaries and benefits expense
|763
|757
|707
|731
|628
Occupancy and equipment expense
|107
|120
|119
|106
|121
Other expense
|259
|289
|272
|302
|382
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,129
|1,166
|1,098
|1,139
|1,131
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,414
|1,393
|1,400
|1,348
|1,275
Gain on sale of securities
|(2
|)
|3
|4
|7
|0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|30
|30
|30
|30
|0
Earnings before income taxes
|1,382
|1,366
|1,374
|1,325
|1,275
Provision for income taxes
|180
|166
|184
|166
|146
Net Earnings
|$
|1,202
|$
|1,200
|$
|1,190
|$
|1,159
|$
|1,129
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.00
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Total loans
|$
|160,028
|$
|154,184
|$
|143,846
|$
|150,833
|$
|142,848
Total short term investments
|14,160
|13,127
|23,080
|7,454
|20,766
Total investment securities
|75,906
|81,896
|79,234
|78,840
|93,034
Total earning assets
|250,094
|249,207
|246,160
|237,127
|256,648
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,703
|)
|(1,671
|)
|(1,664
|)
|(1,634
|)
|(1,604
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,613
|2,627
|2,652
|2,729
|2,725
Other Assets
|5,506
|7,018
|5,892
|7,582
|5,046
Total assets
|256,510
|257,181
|253,040
|245,804
|262,815
Noninterest bearing deposits
|69,934
|85,668
|81,856
|79,678
|86,903
Interest bearing deposits
|150,895
|137,979
|137,926
|133,922
|143,929
Total deposits
|220,829
|223,647
|219,782
|213,600
|230,832
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,158
|701
|1,311
|610
|1,143
Total liabilities
|221,987
|224,348
|221,093
|214,210
|231,975
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|34,522
|34,051
|32,772
|32,244
|31,497
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|1
|(1,218
|)
|(825
|)
|(650
|)
|(657
|)
Total Equity
|$
|34,523
|$
|32,833
|$
|31,947
|$
|31,594
|$
|30,840
Quarter Ending
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|952
|$
|60
|$
|137
|$
|179
|$
|224
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|952
|$
|60
|$
|137
|$
|179
|$
|224
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|477
|$
|0
|$
|456
|$
|458
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.59
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.16
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
LOAN LOSSES
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|1,671
|$
|1,664
|$
|1,634
|$
|1,604
|$
|1,600
Loans charged off
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|2
|(23
|)
|0
|0
|4
Provision for loan losses
|30
|30
|30
|30
|0
Balance at end of period
|$
|1,703
|$
|1,671
|$
|1,664
|$
|1,634
|$
|1,604
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.06
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.12
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|179
|%
|2785
|%
|930
|%
|913
|%
|716
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|-0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
Quarter Ending
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.91
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.73
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.17
|%
|15.02
|%
|14.81
|%
|14.84
|%
|14.42
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|13.90
|%
|14.39
|%
|14.53
|%
|14.51
|%
|14.34
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|13.47
|%
|12.52
|%
|12.77
|%
|12.49
|%
|12.02
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.86
|%
|4.75
|%
|4.59
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.19
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.64
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.33
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|4.22
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.13
|%
|3.86
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|41.9
|%
|37.9
|%
|41.5
|%
|43.0
|%
|43.9
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|31.44
|$
|29.85
|$
|29.07
|$
|28.13
|$
|27.88
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|31.44
|$
|30.96
|$
|29.82
|$
|29.31
|$
|28.48
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,098
|1,100
|1,099
|1,100
|1,106
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
3 Months Ending
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2018
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|12,350
|76
|2.46
|%
|2.46
|%
|$
|22,661
|89
|1.57
|%
|1.57
|%
FRB Stock
|378
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|374
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|911
|5
|2.20
|%
|2.20
|%
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|78,367
|579
|2.96
|%
|3.74
|%
|92,926
|649
|2.79
|%
|3.53
|%
Loans
|152,227
|2,148
|5.64
|%
|5.64
|%
|137,942
|1,742
|5.05
|%
|5.05
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|244,233
|2,814
|4.61
|%
|4.86
|%
|253,903
|2,486
|3.92
|%
|4.19
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|4,904
|3,767
Other assets
|4,447
|4,333
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,683
|)
|(1,604
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,668
|6,496
Total Assets
|$
|251,901
|$
|260,399
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|115,560
|261
|0.90
|%
|0.90
|%
|120,745
|146
|0.48
|%
|0.48
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|26,779
|124
|1.85
|%
|1.85
|%
|25,461
|63
|0.99
|%
|0.99
|%
Other borrowings
|1,187
|9
|3.03
|%
|3.03
|%
|0
|0
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|143,526
|394
|1.10
|%
|1.10
|%
|146,206
|209
|0.57
|%
|0.57
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|73,881
|82,622
Other liabilities
|554
|263
Shareholders' Equity
|33,940
|31,308
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|251,901
|$
|260,399
Net Interest Income and Spread
|2,420
|3.51
|%
|3.76
|%
|2,277
|3.34
|%
|3.62
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.96
|%
|4.22
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.86
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31
March 31
2019
%
2018
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|92,873
|58.04
|%
|$
|78,423
|54.86
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|24,424
|15.26
|%
|20,664
|14.46
|%
Residential
|16,895
|10.56
|%
|24,766
|17.33
|%
Construction and development
|25,215
|15.76
|%
|18,552
|12.98
|%
Consumer
|621
|0.39
|%
|539
|0.38
|%
Total loans (gross)
|160,028
|100.00
|%
|142,944
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|160,028
|100.00
|%
|$
|142,944
|100.00
|%
March 31
March 31
|2018
|2018
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|34,522
|$
|31,497
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|36,225
|$
|33,101
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|174,228
|$
|160,648
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|19.81
|%
|19.61
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|20.79
|%
|20.60
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|13.70
|%
|12.10
|%
OTHER DATA
|
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|21
|19
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|65.50
|$
|59.83
Low
|$
|65.50
|$
|58.50
Close
|$
|65.50
|$
|59.05
