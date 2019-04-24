sprite-preloader
Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Return on Assets of 1.91%

Return on Equity 13.90%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.70%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2019.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income After Taxes of $1,202,000 or $1.08 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $1,129,000 or $1.00 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 8.0%.

Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, "First Quarter 2019 results were very good. Return on Assets of 1.91% reflects very favorably to the Peer Group average ROA of 1.19%, and Trinity Bank continues to operate with exceptional efficiency. The current economic environment is volatile (to say the least), but we look forward to meeting the challenge with the goal of producing exceptional results."

Executive Vice President, Matt Opitz, stated, "We are pleased to announce that Travis Smart has accepted an offer to join the Trinity Bank team as Vice President of commercial banking. Travis brings with him a proven ability to generate and maintain quality commercial banking relationships. With the addition of Travis, Trinity Bank, in the last 18 months, has gone from two lenders (Barney Wiley and Jeff Harp) to five. We are excited about what five revenue producers will mean for Trinity's goal to continue growing and expanding our customer base in the North Texas marketplace."

Profitability

3/31/2019

3/31/2018

Return on Assets

1.91%

1.73%

Return on Equity

13.90%

14.34%

Average for Quarter Ending

3/31/2019

3/31/2018

%

(in 000's)

Loans

$152,227

$137,942

10.4

Deposits

$216,220

$228,828

(5.5)


Trinity Bank First Quarter 2019


Actual for Quarter Ending

(in 000's)

3/31/2019

3/31/2018

%

Net Interest Income

$2,420

$2,277

6.3

Non-Interest Income

123

129

(4.7)

Non-Interest Expense

(1,129)

(1,131)

(0.2)

Pretax Preprovision Income

$1,414

$1,275

10.9

Gain on Sale of Securities and Assets

(2)

0

N/M

Loan Loss Provision

(30)

0

N/M

Pre Tax Income

1,382

1,275

8.4

Income Tax

180

146

N/M

Net Income

$1,202

$1,129

6.5

Diluted Weighted Average Shares

1,118

1,125

.

Earnings per Share

$1.08

$1.00

8.0


Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Quarter Ended
March 31
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2019
2018
Change
Interest income
 $2,814 $2,486 13.2%
Interest expense
 394 209 88.5%
Net Interest Income
 2,420 2,277 6.3%
Service charges on deposits
 40 42 -4.8%
Other income
 83 87 -4.6%
Total Non Interest Income
 123 129 -4.7%
Salaries and benefits expense
 763 628 21.5%
Occupancy and equipment expense
 107 121 -11.6%
Other expense
 259 382 -32.2%
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,129 1,131 -0.2%
Pretax pre-provision income
 1,414 1,275 10.9%
Gain on sale of securities
 (2) 0 N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
 0 0 N/M
Gain on sale of assets
 0 0 N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
 30 0 N/M
Earnings before income taxes
 1,382 1,275 8.4%
Provision for income taxes
 180 146 N/M
Net Earnings
 $1,202 $1,129 6.5%
Basic earnings per share
 1.09 1.02 6.9%
Basic weighted average shares
 1,099 1,106
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
 1.08 1.00 8.0%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
 1,118 1,125

Average for Quarter
March 31
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2019
2018
Change
Total loans
 $152,227 $137,942 10.4%
Total short term investments
 12,728 23,035 -44.7%
Total investment securities
 79,278 92,926 -14.7%
Earning assets
 244,233 253,903 -3.8%
Total assets
 251,901 260,399 -3.3%
Noninterest bearing deposits
 73,881 82,622 -10.6%
Interest bearing deposits
 142,339 146,206 -2.6%
Total deposits
 216,220 228,828 -5.5%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 1,187 0 N/M
Shareholders' equity
 $33,940 $31,308 8.4%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Average for Quarter Ending
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Total loans
 $152,227 $144,801 $145,280 $147,227 $137,942
Total short term investments
 12,728 23,175 18,368 10,843 23,035
Total investment securities
 79,278 79,700 80,509 84,981 92,926
Earning assets
 244,233 247,676 244,157 243,051 253,903
Total assets
 251,901 255,113 251,839 250,070 260,399
Noninterest bearing deposits
 73,881 81,187 83,151 80,637 82,622
Interest bearing deposits
 142,339 141,081 135,815 135,940 146,206
Total deposits
 216,220 222,268 218,966 216,577 228,828
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 1,187 0 0 1,566 0
Shareholders' equity
 $33,940 $31,948 $32,151 $31,236 $31,308

Quarter Ended
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Interest income
 $2,814 $2,785 $2,658 $2,591 $2,486
Interest expense
 394 358 309 241 209
Net Interest Income
 2,420 2,427 2,349 2,350 2,277
Service charges on deposits
 40 31 38 37 42
Other income
 83 101 111 100 87
Total Non Interest Income
 123 132 149 137 129
Salaries and benefits expense
 763 757 707 731 628
Occupancy and equipment expense
 107 120 119 106 121
Other expense
 259 289 272 302 382
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,129 1,166 1,098 1,139 1,131
Pretax pre-provision income
 1,414 1,393 1,400 1,348 1,275
Gain on sale of securities
 (2) 3 4 7 0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
 0 0 0 0 0
Gain on sale of other assets
 0 0 0 0 0
Provision for Loan Losses
 30 30 30 30 0
Earnings before income taxes
 1,382 1,366 1,374 1,325 1,275
Provision for income taxes
 180 166 184 166 146
Net Earnings
 $1,202 $1,200 $1,190 $1,159 $1,129
Diluted earnings per share
 $1.08 $1.08 $1.07 $1.03 $1.00

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Ending Balance
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Total loans
 $160,028 $154,184 $143,846 $150,833 $142,848
Total short term investments
 14,160 13,127 23,080 7,454 20,766
Total investment securities
 75,906 81,896 79,234 78,840 93,034
Total earning assets
 250,094 249,207 246,160 237,127 256,648
Allowance for loan losses
 (1,703) (1,671) (1,664) (1,634) (1,604)
Premises and equipment
 2,613 2,627 2,652 2,729 2,725
Other Assets
 5,506 7,018 5,892 7,582 5,046
Total assets
 256,510 257,181 253,040 245,804 262,815
Noninterest bearing deposits
 69,934 85,668 81,856 79,678 86,903
Interest bearing deposits
 150,895 137,979 137,926 133,922 143,929
Total deposits
 220,829 223,647 219,782 213,600 230,832
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 0 0 0 0 0
Other Liabilities
 1,158 701 1,311 610 1,143
Total liabilities
 221,987 224,348 221,093 214,210 231,975
Shareholders' Equity Actual
 34,522 34,051 32,772 32,244 31,497
Unrealized Gain - AFS
 1 (1,218) (825) (650) (657)
Total Equity
 $34,523 $32,833 $31,947 $31,594 $30,840

Quarter Ending
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Nonaccrual loans
 $952 $60 $137 $179 $224
Restructured loans
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets
 $952 $60 $137 $179 $224
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
 $477 $0 $456 $458 $0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
 0.59% 0.04% 0.10% 0.12% 0.16%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
LOAN LOSSES
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Balance at beginning of period
 $1,671 $1,664 $1,634 $1,604 $1,600
Loans charged off
 0 23 0 0 0
Loan recoveries
 2 0 0 0 4
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
 2 (23) 0 0 4
Provision for loan losses
 30 30 30 30 0
Balance at end of period
 $1,703 $1,671 $1,664 $1,634 $1,604
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
 1.06% 1.08% 1.10% 1.08% 1.12%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
 179% 2785% 930% 913% 716%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
 -0.01% 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% -0.01%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00%

Quarter Ending
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Return on average assets (annualized)
 1.91% 1.88% 1.89% 1.85% 1.73%
Return on average equity (annualized)
 14.17% 15.02% 14.81% 14.84% 14.42%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
 13.90% 14.39% 14.53% 14.51% 14.34%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
 13.47% 12.52% 12.77% 12.49% 12.02%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
 4.86% 4.75% 4.59% 4.53% 4.19%
Effective Cost of Funds
 0.64% 0.58% 0.51% 0.40% 0.33%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
 4.22% 4.17% 4.08% 4.13% 3.86%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
 41.9% 37.9% 41.5% 43.0% 43.9%
End of period book value per common share
 $31.44 $29.85 $29.07 $28.13 $27.88
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
 $31.44 $30.96 $29.82 $29.31 $28.48
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
 1,098 1,100 1,099 1,100 1,106

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


3 Months Ending
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2018
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
 $12,350 76 2.46% 2.46% $22,661 89 1.57% 1.57%
FRB Stock
 378 6 6.00% 6.00% 374 6 6.00% 6.00%
Taxable securities
 911 5 2.20% 2.20% 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
Tax Free securities
 78,367 579 2.96% 3.74% 92,926 649 2.79% 3.53%
Loans
 152,227 2,148 5.64% 5.64% 137,942 1,742 5.05% 5.05%
Total Interest Earning Assets
 244,233 2,814 4.61% 4.86% 253,903 2,486 3.92% 4.19%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
 4,904 3,767
Other assets
 4,447 4,333
Allowance for loan losses
 (1,683) (1,604)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
 7,668 6,496
Total Assets
 $251,901 $260,399
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
 115,560 261 0.90% 0.90% 120,745 146 0.48% 0.48%
Certificates and other time deposits
 26,779 124 1.85% 1.85% 25,461 63 0.99% 0.99%
Other borrowings
 1,187 9 3.03% 3.03% 0 0 0.30% 0.30%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
 143,526 394 1.10% 1.10% 146,206 209 0.57% 0.57%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
 73,881 82,622
Other liabilities
 554 263
Shareholders' Equity
 33,940 31,308
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
 $251,901 $260,399
Net Interest Income and Spread
 2,420 3.51% 3.76% 2,277 3.34% 3.62%
Net Interest Margin
 3.96% 4.22% 3.58% 3.86%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31
March 31
2019
%
2018
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
 $92,873 58.04% $78,423 54.86%
Real estate:
Commercial
 24,424 15.26% 20,664 14.46%
Residential
 16,895 10.56% 24,766 17.33%
Construction and development
 25,215 15.76% 18,552 12.98%
Consumer
 621 0.39% 539 0.38%
Total loans (gross)
 160,028 100.00% 142,944 100.00%
Unearned discounts
 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
Total loans (net)
 $160,028 100.00% $142,944 100.00%
March 31
March 31
2018 2018
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
 $34,522 $31,497
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
 $36,225 $33,101
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
 $174,228 $160,648
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
 19.81% 19.61%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
 20.79% 20.60%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
 13.70% 12.10%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
 21 19
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
 $65.50 $59.83
Low
 $65.50 $58.50
Close
 $65.50 $59.05

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/542895/Trinity-Bank-Reports-Return-on-Assets-of-191


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE