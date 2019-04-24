Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Return on Assets of 1.91%

Return on Equity 13.90%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.70%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2019.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income After Taxes of $1,202,000 or $1.08 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $1,129,000 or $1.00 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 8.0%.

Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, "First Quarter 2019 results were very good. Return on Assets of 1.91% reflects very favorably to the Peer Group average ROA of 1.19%, and Trinity Bank continues to operate with exceptional efficiency. The current economic environment is volatile (to say the least), but we look forward to meeting the challenge with the goal of producing exceptional results."

Executive Vice President, Matt Opitz, stated, "We are pleased to announce that Travis Smart has accepted an offer to join the Trinity Bank team as Vice President of commercial banking. Travis brings with him a proven ability to generate and maintain quality commercial banking relationships. With the addition of Travis, Trinity Bank, in the last 18 months, has gone from two lenders (Barney Wiley and Jeff Harp) to five. We are excited about what five revenue producers will mean for Trinity's goal to continue growing and expanding our customer base in the North Texas marketplace."

Profitability 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 Return on Assets 1.91% 1.73% Return on Equity 13.90% 14.34% Average for Quarter Ending 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 % (in 000's) Loans $152,227 $137,942 10.4 Deposits $216,220 $228,828 (5.5)

Trinity Bank First Quarter 2019

Actual for Quarter Ending (in 000's) 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 % Net Interest Income $2,420 $2,277 6.3 Non-Interest Income 123 129 (4.7) Non-Interest Expense (1,129) (1,131) (0.2) Pretax Preprovision Income $1,414 $1,275 10.9 Gain on Sale of Securities and Assets (2) 0 N/M Loan Loss Provision (30) 0 N/M Pre Tax Income 1,382 1,275 8.4 Income Tax 180 146 N/M Net Income $1,202 $1,129 6.5 Diluted Weighted Average Shares 1,118 1,125 . Earnings per Share $1.08 $1.00 8.0

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended March 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2019 2018 Change Interest income $ 2,814 $ 2,486 13.2 % Interest expense 394 209 88.5 % Net Interest Income 2,420 2,277 6.3 % Service charges on deposits 40 42 -4.8 % Other income 83 87 -4.6 % Total Non Interest Income 123 129 -4.7 % Salaries and benefits expense 763 628 21.5 % Occupancy and equipment expense 107 121 -11.6 % Other expense 259 382 -32.2 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,129 1,131 -0.2 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,414 1,275 10.9 % Gain on sale of securities (2 ) 0 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 30 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 1,382 1,275 8.4 % Provision for income taxes 180 146 N/M Net Earnings $ 1,202 $ 1,129 6.5 % Basic earnings per share 1.09 1.02 6.9 % Basic weighted average shares 1,099 1,106 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.08 1.00 8.0 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,118 1,125

Average for Quarter March 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2019 2018 Change Total loans $ 152,227 $ 137,942 10.4 % Total short term investments 12,728 23,035 -44.7 % Total investment securities 79,278 92,926 -14.7 % Earning assets 244,233 253,903 -3.8 % Total assets 251,901 260,399 -3.3 % Noninterest bearing deposits 73,881 82,622 -10.6 % Interest bearing deposits 142,339 146,206 -2.6 % Total deposits 216,220 228,828 -5.5 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 1,187 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 33,940 $ 31,308 8.4 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Total loans $ 152,227 $ 144,801 $ 145,280 $ 147,227 $ 137,942 Total short term investments 12,728 23,175 18,368 10,843 23,035 Total investment securities 79,278 79,700 80,509 84,981 92,926 Earning assets 244,233 247,676 244,157 243,051 253,903 Total assets 251,901 255,113 251,839 250,070 260,399 Noninterest bearing deposits 73,881 81,187 83,151 80,637 82,622 Interest bearing deposits 142,339 141,081 135,815 135,940 146,206 Total deposits 216,220 222,268 218,966 216,577 228,828 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 1,187 0 0 1,566 0 Shareholders' equity $ 33,940 $ 31,948 $ 32,151 $ 31,236 $ 31,308

Quarter Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Interest income $ 2,814 $ 2,785 $ 2,658 $ 2,591 $ 2,486 Interest expense 394 358 309 241 209 Net Interest Income 2,420 2,427 2,349 2,350 2,277 Service charges on deposits 40 31 38 37 42 Other income 83 101 111 100 87 Total Non Interest Income 123 132 149 137 129 Salaries and benefits expense 763 757 707 731 628 Occupancy and equipment expense 107 120 119 106 121 Other expense 259 289 272 302 382 Total Non Interest Expense 1,129 1,166 1,098 1,139 1,131 Pretax pre-provision income 1,414 1,393 1,400 1,348 1,275 Gain on sale of securities (2 ) 3 4 7 0 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 30 30 30 30 0 Earnings before income taxes 1,382 1,366 1,374 1,325 1,275 Provision for income taxes 180 166 184 166 146 Net Earnings $ 1,202 $ 1,200 $ 1,190 $ 1,159 $ 1,129 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 1.08 $ 1.07 $ 1.03 $ 1.00

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Total loans $ 160,028 $ 154,184 $ 143,846 $ 150,833 $ 142,848 Total short term investments 14,160 13,127 23,080 7,454 20,766 Total investment securities 75,906 81,896 79,234 78,840 93,034 Total earning assets 250,094 249,207 246,160 237,127 256,648 Allowance for loan losses (1,703 ) (1,671 ) (1,664 ) (1,634 ) (1,604 ) Premises and equipment 2,613 2,627 2,652 2,729 2,725 Other Assets 5,506 7,018 5,892 7,582 5,046 Total assets 256,510 257,181 253,040 245,804 262,815 Noninterest bearing deposits 69,934 85,668 81,856 79,678 86,903 Interest bearing deposits 150,895 137,979 137,926 133,922 143,929 Total deposits 220,829 223,647 219,782 213,600 230,832 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,158 701 1,311 610 1,143 Total liabilities 221,987 224,348 221,093 214,210 231,975 Shareholders' Equity Actual 34,522 34,051 32,772 32,244 31,497 Unrealized Gain - AFS 1 (1,218 ) (825 ) (650 ) (657 ) Total Equity $ 34,523 $ 32,833 $ 31,947 $ 31,594 $ 30,840

Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 952 $ 60 $ 137 $ 179 $ 224 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 952 $ 60 $ 137 $ 179 $ 224 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 477 $ 0 $ 456 $ 458 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.59 % 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.16 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, LOAN LOSSES 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,671 $ 1,664 $ 1,634 $ 1,604 $ 1,600 Loans charged off 0 23 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 2 0 0 0 4 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 2 (23 ) 0 0 4 Provision for loan losses 30 30 30 30 0 Balance at end of period $ 1,703 $ 1,671 $ 1,664 $ 1,634 $ 1,604 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.06 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.12 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 179 % 2785 % 930 % 913 % 716 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans -0.01 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 %

Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.91 % 1.88 % 1.89 % 1.85 % 1.73 % Return on average equity (annualized) 14.17 % 15.02 % 14.81 % 14.84 % 14.42 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 13.90 % 14.39 % 14.53 % 14.51 % 14.34 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.47 % 12.52 % 12.77 % 12.49 % 12.02 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.86 % 4.75 % 4.59 % 4.53 % 4.19 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.51 % 0.40 % 0.33 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.22 % 4.17 % 4.08 % 4.13 % 3.86 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 41.9 % 37.9 % 41.5 % 43.0 % 43.9 % End of period book value per common share $ 31.44 $ 29.85 $ 29.07 $ 28.13 $ 27.88 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 31.44 $ 30.96 $ 29.82 $ 29.31 $ 28.48 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,098 1,100 1,099 1,100 1,106

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3 Months Ending March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 12,350 76 2.46 % 2.46 % $ 22,661 89 1.57 % 1.57 % FRB Stock 378 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 374 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 911 5 2.20 % 2.20 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 78,367 579 2.96 % 3.74 % 92,926 649 2.79 % 3.53 % Loans 152,227 2,148 5.64 % 5.64 % 137,942 1,742 5.05 % 5.05 % Total Interest Earning Assets 244,233 2,814 4.61 % 4.86 % 253,903 2,486 3.92 % 4.19 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 4,904 3,767 Other assets 4,447 4,333 Allowance for loan losses (1,683 ) (1,604 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,668 6,496 Total Assets $ 251,901 $ 260,399 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 115,560 261 0.90 % 0.90 % 120,745 146 0.48 % 0.48 % Certificates and other time deposits 26,779 124 1.85 % 1.85 % 25,461 63 0.99 % 0.99 % Other borrowings 1,187 9 3.03 % 3.03 % 0 0 0.30 % 0.30 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 143,526 394 1.10 % 1.10 % 146,206 209 0.57 % 0.57 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 73,881 82,622 Other liabilities 554 263 Shareholders' Equity 33,940 31,308 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 251,901 $ 260,399 Net Interest Income and Spread 2,420 3.51 % 3.76 % 2,277 3.34 % 3.62 % Net Interest Margin 3.96 % 4.22 % 3.58 % 3.86 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31 March 31 2019 % 2018 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 92,873 58.04 % $ 78,423 54.86 % Real estate: Commercial 24,424 15.26 % 20,664 14.46 % Residential 16,895 10.56 % 24,766 17.33 % Construction and development 25,215 15.76 % 18,552 12.98 % Consumer 621 0.39 % 539 0.38 % Total loans (gross) 160,028 100.00 % 142,944 100.00 % Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % Total loans (net) $ 160,028 100.00 % $ 142,944 100.00 % March 31 March 31 2018 2018 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 34,522 $ 31,497 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 36,225 $ 33,101 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 174,228 $ 160,648 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 19.81 % 19.61 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.79 % 20.60 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.70 % 12.10 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 21 19 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 65.50 $ 59.83 Low $ 65.50 $ 58.50 Close $ 65.50 $ 59.05

