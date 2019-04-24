DALET: 2018 YEARLY RESULTS

CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT: +13%

STRONG INCREASE OF NET PROFIT: +228%

In € millions 2017 2018 Change Revenues 51.1 55.6 +9% Cost of goods and third-party services resold 6.4 6.7 +4% Commercial gross profit 44.6 48.9 +10% Commercial gross margin 87% 88% +1pt Other cost of revenues 15.9 17.6 Gross profit 28.7 31.3 +9% Gross Margin 56% 56% - Research and development 12.0 13.3 +11% Selling and marketing 9.4 9.9 +6% General and administrative 5.0 5.4 +8% Current operating income 2.4 2.7 +13% Operating income 1.9 2.7 +45% Net income, Group share 0.73 2.39 228%

The consolidated financial statements have been audited. The auditors' report will be published once the due diligence procedures required for the publication of the yearly financial report are complete.

DALET, a leading provider of software solutions for the creation, management and distribution of multimedia content for broadcasters, operators and content producers, has published its yearly audited results for financial year 2018.

Sustained activity in 2018

DALET grew revenues +9% to €55.6 million in 2018, marking its 10th consecutive year of growth. All business lines are on the rise and commercial gross profit (defined as sales minus cost of goods and third-party services resold) grew slightly faster than revenues (+10%), thanks to strong momentum in licensed software sales and a reduced contribution from hardware resales.. Gross profit, which includes the cost of services, increased at a rate comparable to that of revenues, up +9%.

Increase in profitability

Operating expenses, which include a bad debt provision of €0.3 million for a single customer, increased in line with revenues growth. Current operating income rose by 13% to €2.7million, corresponding to a current operating margin of 4.8%. Adjusted for the bad debt provision, the current operating margin would reach 5.4%, within the 5%-6% target range outlined by the Company early last year.

Operating income rose by 45% to €2.7 million, benefiting from the absence of exceptional items in 2018. Net income, group share amounted to €2.4 million, up sharply compared to 2017 (+228%), thanks to a more favourable exchange rate environment and a reduction in income tax compared to the previous year, which had been impacted by a deferred tax charge.

Net cash position: €2.0 million

Cash flow from operations before cost of debt and income tax rose by 8% to €6.4 million, while operating cash flow amounted to €3.5 million, temporarily suppressed by a one-off unfavorable change in working capital requirements due to a concentration of invoicing at the end of the fourth quarter. This effect was resolved by the first quarter of 2019, following successful and normal collections of receivables balances. Also impacting cash flow was the company's increased strategic investment in its next generation of software products & services, primarily in the areas of cloud, SAAS and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning. The company continues to enjoy a strong capital position, with a net cash balance of more than €2.0 million at 31 December 2018 and shareholders' equity of €17.6 million.

Outlook for 2019: growth of commercial gross profit, increased strategic investment in R&D and a current operating margin target of 5% to 6%

DALET continues to receive strong acceptance of its offerings by its customers and expects to continue its growth and improvement of its commercial gross profit and operating margins in 2019. Notwithstanding increased investments in R&D and Sales & Marketing related to cloud, SaaS and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the Group aims to achieve a current operating margin between 5% and 6%. Dalet continues to receive excellent acceptance of its expanding software products and services, with its new Remote Media Editing framework winning a Best of Show award earlier this month at the NAB conference in Las Vegas.

Next publication

Q1-2019 revenues on 14 May 2019 after the close of trading

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet's solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, Fox, Euronews, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., SiriusXM) and government organizations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA. For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com

APPENDIX: DETAILED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2018

INCOME STATEMENT BY FUNCTION

(in euro thousands) 2017 2018 Revenues 51 052 55 617 Cost of Revenues -22 307 -24 304 Gross Profit 28 744 31 313 Research and Development expenses -11 968 -13 264 Selling and Marketing expenses -9 361 -9 937 General and Administrative expenses -5 032 -5 431 Current Operating Income 2 383 2 681 Other operating income and expenses -524 16 Operating Income 1 859 2 696 Financial income and expenses -377 239 Pre-tax income 1 482 2 935 Income Tax -754 -309 Net consolidated income 728 2 388 Net consolidated income, attributable to Group 727 2 387 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1

BALANCE SHEET

(in euro thousands) Dec 31 2017 Dec 31 2018 Goodwill 5 476 5 447 Intangible assets 5 034 5 076 Property, plant and equipment 1 286 1 176 Long-term financial assets 349 390 Long term restricted cash 417 81 Other non-current assets 2 343 2 053 Deferred tax assets 58 179 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 14 963 14 401 Inventories 353 277 Trade receivables 17 823 19 746 Sundry debtors 1 288 2 890 Cash and cash equivalents 6 528 6 407 Current tax assets 412 1 119 CURRENT ASSETS 26 404 30 439 TOTAL ASSETS 41 366 44 840 Capital 7 189 7 189 Premiums 9 682 9 682 Consolidated reserves -3 904 -3 146 Consolidated income 727 2 387 Translation reserves 1 495 1 480 Shareholder's Equity (attributable to the Group) 15 189 17 591 Non-controlling interests 9 10 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 15 198 17 602 Long term financial debt 2 550 2 747 Long term provisions 733 683 Deferred tax liabilities 548 486 Other non current liabilities 811 1 049 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 4 641 4 965 Short-term provisions 609 9 Short-term financial debt 1 789 1 618 Current tax liabilities 101 144 Suppliers 3 077 3 882 Tax and social security liabilities 4 583 4 572 Other creditors 11 369 12 049 CURRENT LIABILITIES 21 527 22 273 TOTAL LIABILITIES 41 366 44 840

STATEMENT OF NET CASH FLOWS 31 dec 2017 31 dec 2018 (in € thousand) 12 months 12 months Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests) 728 2 388 +/- Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (except on current assets) 4 397 3 635 +/ - Income and expense linked to stock options and similar 72 59 -/+ Gains and losses on disposals 6 -9 Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and tax 5 202 6 073 + Cost of net financial debt 7 -185 +/- Tax expense (including deferred taxes) 754 547 Cash flow before cost of net financial debt and tax (A) 5 963 6 434 - Tax paid (B) -480 -611 +/- Change in working capital requirement from operating activities (including liabilities for employee benefits) (C) -449 -2 293 = NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (D) = (A + B + C) 5 035 3 530 - Cash outflow for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -3 602 -4 223 + Cash from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 83 49 +/- Change in loans and advances made 10 -76 = NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES (E) -3 509 -4 250 -/+ Repurchase and resale of treasury shares -1 -15 + Cash from new borrowings 1 020 1 400 - Loan repayments (including finance leases) -1 411 -1 270 - Net financial interest paid (including finance leases) 6 174 +/- Other cash flows from financing activities -727 -82 = NET CASH FLOW FROM financing activities (F) -1 114 206 +/- Impact of changes in exchange rates (G) -357 71 = CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION (D + E + F + G) 55 -443 Cash at end of period Cash and cash equivalents - Bank overdrafts 6 367 5924 Cash at opening Cash and cash equivalents - Bank overdrafts 6313 6367 Change 55 -443

