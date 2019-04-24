sprite-preloader
24.04.2019 | 21:42
Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

DALET: 2018 YEARLY RESULTS

CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT: +13%

STRONG INCREASE OF NET PROFIT: +228%

In € millions20172018Change
Revenues51.155.6+9%
Cost of goods and third-party services resold6.46.7+4%
Commercial gross profit44.648.9+10%
Commercial gross margin87%88%+1pt
Other cost of revenues15.917.6
Gross profit28.731.3+9%
Gross Margin56%56%-
Research and development12.013.3+11%
Selling and marketing9.49.9+6%
General and administrative5.05.4+8%
Current operating income2.42.7+13%
Operating income1.92.7+45%
Net income, Group share0.732.39228%

The consolidated financial statements have been audited. The auditors' report will be published once the due diligence procedures required for the publication of the yearly financial report are complete.

DALET, a leading provider of software solutions for the creation, management and distribution of multimedia content for broadcasters, operators and content producers, has published its yearly audited results for financial year 2018.

Sustained activity in 2018

DALET grew revenues +9% to €55.6 million in 2018, marking its 10th consecutive year of growth. All business lines are on the rise and commercial gross profit (defined as sales minus cost of goods and third-party services resold) grew slightly faster than revenues (+10%), thanks to strong momentum in licensed software sales and a reduced contribution from hardware resales.. Gross profit, which includes the cost of services, increased at a rate comparable to that of revenues, up +9%.

Increase in profitability

Operating expenses, which include a bad debt provision of €0.3 million for a single customer, increased in line with revenues growth. Current operating income rose by 13% to €2.7million, corresponding to a current operating margin of 4.8%. Adjusted for the bad debt provision, the current operating margin would reach 5.4%, within the 5%-6% target range outlined by the Company early last year.

Operating income rose by 45% to €2.7 million, benefiting from the absence of exceptional items in 2018. Net income, group share amounted to €2.4 million, up sharply compared to 2017 (+228%), thanks to a more favourable exchange rate environment and a reduction in income tax compared to the previous year, which had been impacted by a deferred tax charge.

Net cash position: €2.0 million

Cash flow from operations before cost of debt and income tax rose by 8% to €6.4 million, while operating cash flow amounted to €3.5 million, temporarily suppressed by a one-off unfavorable change in working capital requirements due to a concentration of invoicing at the end of the fourth quarter. This effect was resolved by the first quarter of 2019, following successful and normal collections of receivables balances. Also impacting cash flow was the company's increased strategic investment in its next generation of software products & services, primarily in the areas of cloud, SAAS and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning. The company continues to enjoy a strong capital position, with a net cash balance of more than €2.0 million at 31 December 2018 and shareholders' equity of €17.6 million.

Outlook for 2019: growth of commercial gross profit, increased strategic investment in R&D and a current operating margin target of 5% to 6%

DALET continues to receive strong acceptance of its offerings by its customers and expects to continue its growth and improvement of its commercial gross profit and operating margins in 2019. Notwithstanding increased investments in R&D and Sales & Marketing related to cloud, SaaS and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the Group aims to achieve a current operating margin between 5% and 6%. Dalet continues to receive excellent acceptance of its expanding software products and services, with its new Remote Media Editing framework winning a Best of Show award earlier this month at the NAB conference in Las Vegas.

Next publication

Q1-2019 revenues on 14 May 2019 after the close of trading

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet's solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, Fox, Euronews, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., SiriusXM) and government organizations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA. For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com

Contacts

Actus Finance & Communication: Investors: Théo Martin +33 1 53 67 36 75

Press-Media: Vivien Ferran +33 1 53 67 36 34
APPENDIX: DETAILED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2018

INCOME STATEMENT BY FUNCTION
(in euro thousands)		20172018
Revenues51 05255 617
Cost of Revenues-22 307-24 304
Gross Profit28 74431 313
Research and Development expenses-11 968-13 264
Selling and Marketing expenses-9 361-9 937
General and Administrative expenses-5 032-5 431
Current Operating Income2 3832 681
Other operating income and expenses-52416
Operating Income1 8592 696
Financial income and expenses-377239
Pre-tax income1 4822 935
Income Tax-754-309
Net consolidated income7282 388
Net consolidated income, attributable to Group7272 387
Attributable to non-controlling interests11

BALANCE SHEET
(in euro thousands)		Dec 31 2017Dec 31 2018
Goodwill5 4765 447
Intangible assets5 0345 076
Property, plant and equipment1 2861 176
Long-term financial assets349390
Long term restricted cash41781
Other non-current assets2 3432 053
Deferred tax assets58179
NON-CURRENT ASSETS14 96314 401
Inventories353277
Trade receivables17 82319 746
Sundry debtors1 2882 890
Cash and cash equivalents6 5286 407
Current tax assets4121 119
CURRENT ASSETS26 40430 439
TOTAL ASSETS41 36644 840
Capital7 1897 189
Premiums9 6829 682
Consolidated reserves-3 904-3 146
Consolidated income7272 387
Translation reserves1 4951 480
Shareholder's Equity (attributable to the Group)15 18917 591
Non-controlling interests910
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY15 19817 602
Long term financial debt2 5502 747
Long term provisions733683
Deferred tax liabilities548486
Other non current liabilities8111 049
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES4 6414 965
Short-term provisions6099
Short-term financial debt1 7891 618
Current tax liabilities101144
Suppliers3 0773 882
Tax and social security liabilities4 5834 572
Other creditors11 36912 049
CURRENT LIABILITIES21 52722 273
TOTAL LIABILITIES41 36644 840

STATEMENT OF NET CASH FLOWS31 dec 201731 dec 2018
(in € thousand)12 months12 months
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)7282 388
+/- Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (except on current assets)4 3973 635
+/ - Income and expense linked to stock options and similar7259
-/+ Gains and losses on disposals6-9
Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and tax5 2026 073
+ Cost of net financial debt7-185
+/- Tax expense (including deferred taxes)754547
Cash flow before cost of net financial debt and tax (A)5 9636 434
- Tax paid (B)-480-611
+/- Change in working capital requirement from operating activities (including liabilities for employee benefits) (C)-449-2 293
= NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (D) = (A + B + C)5 0353 530
- Cash outflow for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets-3 602-4 223
+ Cash from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets8349
+/- Change in loans and advances made10-76
= NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES (E)-3 509-4 250
-/+ Repurchase and resale of treasury shares-1-15
+ Cash from new borrowings1 0201 400
- Loan repayments (including finance leases)-1 411-1 270
- Net financial interest paid (including finance leases)6174
+/- Other cash flows from financing activities-727-82
= NET CASH FLOW FROM financing activities (F)-1 114206
+/- Impact of changes in exchange rates (G)-35771
= CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION (D + E + F + G)55-443
Cash at end of period
Cash and cash equivalents - Bank overdrafts6 3675924
Cash at opening
Cash and cash equivalents - Bank overdrafts63136367
Change55-443
------------------------
