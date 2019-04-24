Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Changes in the Supervisory Board composition 24-Apr-2019 / 21:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion S.A.: Changes in the Supervisory Board composition* Luxembourg, 24 April 2019 - Members of Supervisory Board of Senvion S.A. ('*Senvion*') today decided to resign from their office and to hand over their responsibilities and duties effective immediately to three restructuring experts to optimally support the Company and its subsidiaries during the ongoing transformation and restructuring process. The Management Board thanks the resigning members of the Supervisory Board, i.e. Steven Holliday (chairman), Frank Mattern, Ben Langworthy, Matthias Schubert, Alberto Terol and Carl Friedrich Arp Ole Freiherr von Beust for their commitment and support of the Company. The new members of the Supervisory Board, Eugene Davis, Steven D. Scheiwe and Timothy Bernlohr, have assumed office with immediate effect by way of co-optation and with a provisional term until the next general meeting of the shareholders of the Company. Eugene Davis has been appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board. All three members have extensive experience in supporting companies during restructurings and turn-arounds. . The Management Board Senvion Investor Relations Contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets Telephone: +352 26 00 - 5285 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: BOA TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 8324 EQS News ID: 803141 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 24, 2019 15:25 ET (19:25 GMT)