Alkermes Appoints Industry Veteran C. Todd Nichols as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that C. Todd Nichols, an executive with more than two decades of extensive commercial experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, will become the company's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing effective May 13, 2019. He will serve on the Alkermes executive management team and report to Richard Pops, the company's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Todd to the Alkermes team. His skills and experience as a proven commercial leader will be important assets to our organization," said Pops. "Todd brings extensive industry knowledge, proven leadership and strategic insights that will be of great value to the company as we continue to commercialize important medicines that are designed to address the unmet needs and challenges of people living with debilitating diseases."

Mr. Nichols most recently held the position of Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Inflammation and Immunology at Celgene, where he was responsible for developing and managing all aspects of U.S. commercial planning, brand P&L, strategy development, go-to-market modeling and launch execution for ozanimod.

"I am excited to join a company with strong leadership, dedicated employees and that is rooted in its mission to make a positive impact on patients struggling with central nervous system (CNS) disorders," said Mr. Nichols. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues as the company continues to evolve to meet the needs of a complex treatment landscape."

Mr. Nichols began his career in 1997 at Schering-Plough (acquired by Merck in 2009), where he held a variety of sales and marketing positions across multiple therapeutic franchises. While at Merck, Mr. Nichols served in numerous senior roles including Vice President and Head of the U.S. Vaccine Business Unit. Mr. Nichols joined Biogen in 2014 as Vice President, U.S. Sales and Field Operations, and achieved record sales for three consecutive years.

He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Elon College.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and oncology. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's future performance, business plans or prospects, and expected growth; and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of the company's products. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The information contained in this press release is provided by the company as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Alkermes Contacts:



For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377 For Media: Matthew Henson, +1 781 609 6637

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg