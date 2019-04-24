Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce a conference call on Friday, April 26 at 1:15 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) to discuss its proposed 2019 exploration program as reported on April 22, 2019. The Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located within the Toodoggone Mineral District on the eastern extent of the prolific Stikine Terrane, which also hosts the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada.

The call will focus on the target areas for drilling and catalysts for growth as follows:

Infill, step-out and deeper drilling;

Expansion of the current resources at Cliff Creek and Dukes Ridge;

Potential for new resources at the Phoenix and AGB zones;

14,000 to 25,000 metres of drilling;

2,000 to 3,500 soil samples;

600 to 1,000 rock samples; and

mapping, and ground geophysics.

Conference Call Numbers

Friday, April 26 at 1:15 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Canada & USA: 1 866 512 0904

Germany: 0800 589 4596

Switzerland: 0800 345 604

Pass Code: 415 6999

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig, President

jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Tel: (604) 260-6977

