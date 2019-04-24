Former Standard Chartered Banker, Mark Julien, Joins Rice Exchange

ZUG, Switzerland, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice Exchange - the technology company that brings innovation, transparency, and security to the global rice market - has announced that Mark Julien will join the company as Director for Financial Services Partnerships. Julien joins from Standard Chartered Bank where, as Head of Global Banking Client Intelligence, he was responsible for introducing innovative technologies to drive sales productivity. He is based in Singapore.

In his new role at Rice Exchange, Julien will develop partnerships with financial services organisations, including banks, financial services platforms, and insurance companies to deliver efficiencies and benefits to the company's customers and partners.

"New technologies are emerging that allow enormous efficiency gains in global trade," said Julien. "Rice Exchange, as the leading trading platform for the world's largest agricultural crop, will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable value for all players in the rice ecosystem by delivering faster, safer, and more transparent trades."

Rice Exchange CEO, Stephen Edkins, said, "Mark brings a wealth of corporate banking and banking technology experience to our growing team. Building deeper relationships with our partners and across the financial services sector is a priority and crucial to the rapid roll-out and adoption of our platform."

Julien graduated from Oxford University with a degree in China Studies and has an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School. Before Standard Chartered, he worked for Accenture in London and built an e-learning business in China (the Oxford Training Group). Julien has a passion for sustainability and social impact. Throughout his time at Standard Chartered, he was a key actor behind the bank's Seeing is Believing (http://seeingisbelieving.org) global community investment programme to tackle avoidable blindness. As Chair of the Seeing is Believing Global Programme Committee, he oversaw the investment and monitoring of funds raised under the Bank's $100m global fundraising campaign.

For more information, please contact Rue Swabey at rue.swabey@ricex.io or visit the Ricex website at www.ricex.io.

About Rice Exchange

Rice Exchange is the world's first digital platform enabling rice buyers, sellers, and third parties to trade rice in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. The blockchain-enabled platform has been designed and built to allow participants to interact and settle trades through a permissioned, smart contract solution that integrates buyers, sellers, and service providers. It increases trust and transparency, reduces risk, and delivers cost-savings to the rice industry, benefiting all participants.

