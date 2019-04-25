Speedcast Brings Seamless Connectivity to Indian Waters with Nelco Partnership

Vessels Can Stay Connected When Roaming Into Either Company's Territories Of Coverage

SYDNEY, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, has signed a partnership agreement with India's fastest growing VSAT service provider Nelco Limited, a Tata Enterprise, to offer seamless global communications while at sea in Indian waters. This is the first partnership of its kind where vessels of either company will be able to connect to the Ku-band networks of both companies seamlessly in and out of Indian waters. In this partnership, Nelco will also extend to its customers Speedcast's industry-leading products and services, which include cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, and data and voice applications.

Until today, when vessels entered Indian territory, they were required to shut down their VSAT connection. Under the new partnership agreement, customers of either company can roam into each other's respective territories of coverage and maintain uninterrupted communications while at sea.

"In this partnership with Nelco we are able to open up the Indian market to drive new growth for both Speedcast and Nelco, as well as deliver the best possible customer experience," said Speedcast CEO Pierre-Jean Beylier. "We are proud to be offering a unique proposition to thousands of vessels sailing in and out of Indian waters every year and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship between Speedcast and Nelco."

"In this day and age, ship managers and owners want a broadband maritime service on board their ships that is truly global and reliable," said Nelco MD & CEO P J Nath. "In our endeavor to offer a seamless global service to our customers, we have partnered with Speedcast, the world's largest and most robust network service provider. This partnership provides us the opportunity to increase our presence in the maritime industry and paves the way to provide even greater value to our customers with a complete communications service portfolio that includes hardware, applications and services."

Under this agreement, Speedcast will integrate with the Nelco network to allow either parties' customers to maintain connection while roaming between the different satellite coverage beams and teleports. With an integrated network, the service achieves global IP access for remote terminals and optimizes the global connectivity experience for our customers.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

About Nelco

Nelco, a part of Tata Group, was started in 1940 as a revolutionary electronics company (with many firsts to its name). The company has now reinvented itself and is focused in providing VSAT services to the Enterprise market through its wholly owned subsidiary Tatanet Services Ltd., for wide ranging segments like Banking, Renewable Energy, Telemedicine, Education, Oil & Gas exploration to name a few. NELCO is listed in BSE and NSE and The Tata Power Company Ltd. holds 50.1% of the shares in the company. Visit us at: www.nelco.in

