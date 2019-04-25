Vistin Pharma ASA: First quarter 2019 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 25 April 2019

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN) today announces the financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

The revenues for the first quarter 2019 ended at NOK 42.0 million (Q1 2018: NOK 52.6 million). The revenues were negatively impacted by the effect of the planned stop in production to install the new packaging line at Vistin Pharma's metformin plant.

The net profit ended at NOK 2.0 million (5.8) in the first quarter 2019, which included an unrealised gain on oil derivatives outstanding of NOK 6.4 million for the period.

Vistin Pharma had cash of NOK 299.6 million as of 31 March 2019.

Please find the report for the first quarter 2019 enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com .

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

