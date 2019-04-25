Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Rapid Nutrition Provides Shareholder Update 25.04.2019 / 06:40 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rapid Nutrition Provides Shareholder Update LONDON UK / April 25, 2019 -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF)("Company"), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, provided a corporate update today highlighting operational activities and the Company's positive growth outlook for 2019. - The Company completed a milestone laden quarter as it successfully navigated its American listing process to become a fully-reporting OTCQB issuer. Management believes the resulting access to a broader capital market audience will best accommodate the Company's strategic growth plan and commitment to corporate transparency. - To begin properly building and supporting the market for its equity the Company has engaged strategic IR advisory firm RADIUS. Managing Partner of RADIUS, Justin Kulik, stated, "Through our due diligence process we discovered Rapid Nutrition has established a strong narrative rooted in historical revenue growth combined with an exciting distribution agreement with nutrition legacy brand GNC. We look forward to amplifying the Company's message across all mediums while ensuring the efficacy of all awareness initiatives." - As previously announced on April 9, 2019, Rapid Nutrition commenced the distribution process with GNC stores in North America. Terms of the opening order provide for distribution of its flagship brand SystemLS into 500 stores in addition to GNC's online store by July of this year. The product offering will include a variety of high-quality protein shakes, bars and vitamins, all with natural and organic ingredients designed to support wellness, weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, Rapid Nutrition developed an online fitness streaming service with world-class trainers and classes for anytime streaming. As part of the GNC rollout, Rapid Nutrition is offering this streaming service for free. Rapid Nutrition CEO, Simon St. Ledger stated, "We are pleased to now be aligned with two mission critical partners as we begin our American listing process. As the largest Nutrition retailer in the world, GNC's distribution represents a true inflection point in our growth strategy which we are confident RADIUS will help ensure it resonates with the investment community. We are proud that our quality aligns with GNC's philosophy of wellness, safety and innovation as we remain committed to building long-term shareholder value." About Rapid Nutrition Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLC's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Investor Relations Contact: Justin Kulik RADIUS ir@rnplc.com