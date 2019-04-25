TF Bank AB (publ): Interim Report for January - March 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The first quarter showed record growth of 14 %, and the loan portfolio thus exceeded SEK 5 billion - an important milestone for TF Bank. Over the past year, the loan portfolio has increased by 45 %. Once again, we deliver a strong quarterly result: Operating profit amounted to SEK 66 million, an increase of 35 % compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018." - Mattias Carlsson, CEO

January - March 2019 compared with January - March 2018 (unless otherwise stated)

The loan portfolio has increased by 14.4 % to SEK 5,090 million since year-end

since year-end Operating profit increased by 35.1 % to SEK 65.6 million

Net profit increased by 35.6 % to SEK 50.5 million

Earnings per share increased to SEK 2.28 (1.73)

(1.73) Cost/income ratio decreased to 38.0 % (40.3)

Total capital ratio has decreased to 16.3 % (17.4) since year-end

Return on equity amounted to 34.4 % (30.0)

Adjusted return on equity amounted to 31.7 % (30.0)

Significant events, January - March 2019

TF Bank has within its segment Ecommerce Solutions signed an agreement with Estonia's largest online retailer Hansapost

largest online retailer Hansapost New agreements for continuing sale of past due loans have been signed in several markets

The Board of Directors of TF Bank has decided to initiate a process to simplify the legal group structure

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its Ecommerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

