China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2019, the professional platform for international small commodities to enter China, will open on May 23-26, 2019 at the Yiwu International Expo Center in China's small commodities paradise Yiwu City.

The Fair of this year will cover an exhibition area of over 50,000 square meters, providing 2,000 international standard booths in 4 exhibition zones, namely Asia Pavilion I, Asia Pavilion II, European Pavilion and America-Australia-Africa Cross-border Trade Pavilion.

The imported commodities to be displayed will include household items, maternal and child supplies, beauty and personal care, crafts, home appliances, food and beverage, health and nutrition, fashion accessories, creative toys, stationery, sports goods, clothing and accessories. The Fair is expected to attract over 1,500 business companies and organizations from over 100 countries and regions across the world. The number of visitors and buyers will exceed 120,000.

The Import Commodities Procurement (Yiwu) Summit, as one of the core activities during the Fair, will gather leading retailers including Walmart, Carrefour, Lianhua Supermarket, HNA Retailing, and China Resources to place orders on-site.

Other activities will include UCLG ASPAC Executive Bureau Conference 2019, "Belt and Road" International Urban Economic and Trade Cooperation (Yiwu) Dialogue, China Import E-Commerce Supply-Chain Conference, as well as Spanish Culture Week, overseas new products launch show, world culture shows, food carnival, and imported red wine tasting.

China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair was founded in 2012 as a professional platform for introducing overseas consumer goods to China. In 2015, echoing the national "Belt and Road Initiative", and endeavoring to advance the construction of the Yiwu-Xinjiang-Europe railway and Yiwu-Ningbo-Zhoushan port, the Fair was elevated in terms of level and scale, and began to be co-sponsored by the China International Chamber of Commerce and the China Business Federation. In June 2016, China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair was certified by UFI, becoming the first of its kind in China to pass the certification. Now, the Fair has become one of the first-choice platforms for oversea consumer goods brands entering China.

The pre-registration for exhibitors and buyers, including imported goods trading companies, supermarkets and cross-border e-commerce platforms, is still open at: http://www.importfair.cn/en/pre-reg/

