GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cramo Plc: Cramo publishes January-March 2019 Business Review on 2 May 2019 at 9.00 am

Cramo Plc Press Release 25 April 2019, at 9.00 am (EET)

Cramo publishes January-March 2019 Business Review on 2May 2019 at 9.00 am

Cramo Plc's Business Review for the period January-March 2019 will be published on Thursday 2nd May 2019 at 9.00 amafter publishing.

A conference call for analysts, investors and press will be held on 2nd May at 12.00 am (EET). To participate in the conference call please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time on

  • +358 981 710 523 (FI)
  • +46 856 642 692 (SE)
  • +44 333 300 9269 (UK)
  • +1 844 625 1570 (US)

The conference call will be held in English. Questions can be asked after the presentation.

A replay of the conference call will be available later on the same day at www.cramogroup.com.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO

Further information:
Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.cramogroup.com
Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in 14 countries. With a group staff around 2,700, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2018 was EUR 780 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup


