The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 April 2019 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN FO0000000088 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankNordik ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10.000.000 shares (DKK 200.000.000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 400.000 shares (DKK 8.000.000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 9.600.000 shares (DKK 192.000.000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BNORDIK ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 40854 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=721061