Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0010025113 Arkil Holding B Arkil Holding is given observation status, because J2A Holding ApS has decided to launch a conditional, voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of Arkil Holding. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 24. april 2019. For further information please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=721068