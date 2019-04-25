Stockholm, April 25, 2019- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Atari SA's Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs) (short name: ATA SDB) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Atari belongs to the consumer goods sector and is the 19th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Atari is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The company created the world's first video game in 1972, and today owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. "We are thrilled by the interest that investors in the Nordic region have shown in our group," said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of the Atari Group. "The first day of trading on Nasdaq First North marks the first stage of our presence in this very dynamic region for the video game industry and we are looking forward to increasing our visibility and broadening our local shareholder base over the long term." "We welcome Atari to Nasdaq First North, where it joins a number of gaming industry peers," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We are thrilled to welcome Atari to our Nordic family of companies, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased investor exposure and visibility that this Nasdaq First North listing will bring." Atari SA has appointed Redeye AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. 