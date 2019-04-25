Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - March 2019



First quarter in brief

Active Biotech's partner NeoTX entered clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate ANYARA ("naptumumab") in combination with IMFINZI (durvalumab) in the upcoming Phase Ib/II study

On 1 February 2019, Active Biotech received an indicative, non-binding bid of SEK 275 M for the company's property from the real estate company Estea AB. The indicative bid is conditional on the customary due diligence process and Estea securing financing. Active Biotech's Board takes a positive view of the bid

Active Biotech entered into an agreement regarding the sale of the company's property Forskaren 1 in Lund, Sweden, with a newly formed investor collective led by the real estate company Estea AB

The US Patent Office (USPTO) approved the patent application regarding tasquinimod for the treatment of acute leukemia in the US



Events after the end of the period

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 4, 2019, resolved to approve the sale of the company's property to Estea AB

Active Biotech completed the sale of the property, Forskaren 1, to Estea AB on April 5, 2019. The purchase price amounts to SEK 275 M, which corresponds to the property's carrying amount. The transaction generated a liquidity injection of approximately SEK 70 M

Financial summary

SEK M Jan-Mar Full-year 2019 2018 2018 Net sales 5.5 4.8 20.1 Operating loss -6.4 -8.5 -29.8 Loss after tax -8.1 -10.2 -36.9 Loss per share (SEK) -0.06 -0.11 -0.27 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of the period) 16.4 12.8 25.6

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56







Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44



Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00





The report is also available at https://www.activebiotech.com/en (https://www.activebiotech.com/en).

Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on April 25, 2019, at 08.30 a.m. CET.

Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - March 2019 (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2242447/884989.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire

