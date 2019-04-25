sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019

WKN: A14UH1 ISIN: SE0007075056 
25.04.2019 | 08:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eolus Vind AB interim report December 1 2018 - February 28 2019

Hässleholm, Sweden, April 25, 2019

3 Months December 2018 - February 2019

  • Net sales 370.2 (139.4) MSEK.
  • EBIT 25.9 (30.0) MSEK. Profit before tax 31.2 (27.8) MSEK. Net profit 38.7 (35.9) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 1.55 (1.44) SEK.
  • During the three month period 3 (2) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 10.8 (4.4) MW.
  • During the three month period the equivalent of 3.0 (3.1) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 10.8 (6.8) MW was handed over to customers.
  • At the end of the period Eolus had 421 (350) MW under asset management.
  • Electricity production from wind farms owned was 3.1 (9.3) GWh with an average revenue of 632 (437) SEK/MWh.
  • In January 2019, wind farm Anneberg (11 MW) in Tidaholm municipality was completed and handed over to KGAL. Anneberg is the first wind farm in Sweden commissioning Vestas V136 wind turbines.
Financial summeryQ2Q2Q1-Q2Q1-Q2Full year
Dec 2018Dec 2017Sep 2018Sep 2017Sep 2017
-Feb 2019-Feb 2018-Feb 2019-Feb 2018-Aug 2018
Net sales, MSEK370,2139,4477,9157,51 366,0
EBIT, MSEK25,930,035,533,0202,4
Profit before tax, MSEK31,227,833,337,6198,9
Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK-24,8-5,9-21,24,52,5
Net profit, MSEK38,735,939,743,3194,3
Earnings per share before and after före dilution, SEK1,61,441,61,747,81
Equity per share, SEK32,026,6432,026,6432,68
Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK277,5-201,4-25,7-288,9241,7
Total assets, MSEK1 708,51 095,71 708,51 095,71 895,0
Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK209,6-159,1209,6-159,1371,1
Signed customer contracts, MSEK3 116,83 885,03 116,83 885,02 887,5
No of turbines taken into operation, amount3,02,03,02,025,0
No of turbines handed over to customers, amount3,03,14,03,430,8
Turbines taken into operation, MW10,84,410,84,483,8
Turbines handed over to customers, MW10,86,812,87,593,3
Managed turbines, MW421350421350415
Electricity generation, GWh3,19,37,018,930,2
Equity/assets ratio, %46,760,746,760,743,1
Return on equity after tax, %26,17,726,17,726,4

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17
Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on April 25, 2019, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 540 wind turbines of the approximately 3 600 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus operates more than 400 MW on behalf of customers.

Eolus Vind AB has about 11 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment

  • Eolus - Extract of Q2 report 2018-2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/68796b9d-37ed-483f-b496-03eab2dd8f6f)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)