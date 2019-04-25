Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and Chengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding co., Ltd ("Houpu"), finalized the creation of a joint venture for the development, production and distribution of hydrogen refilling stations for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles: Air Liquide Houpu Hydrogen Equipment co., Ltd.

This joint venture will enable the companies to develop projects together with a view to promoting the development of a network of hydrogen stations in China. This collaboration will combine Air Liquide's global technological expertise in clean hydrogen mobility solutions with Houpu's leadership in the production and construction of natural gas refilling stations on the Chinese market.

Thanks to this unique combination of know-how, Air Liquide and Houpu will be able to provide their customers with state-of-the-art hydrogen solutions and address fast-growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions on the Chinese market. This partnership illustrates Air Liquide's contribution to the challenge of the energy transition and clean mobility by offering alternative energy solutions.

This agreement is aligned with the Chinese government's 13th five-year plan, which aims to support clean mobility through, in particular, the development and sale of fuel cell electric vehicles.

François Darchis, Senior Vice-President and member of the Air Liquide group Executive Committee, supervising Innovation, said:"The creation of this joint venture with Houpu illustrates the willingness of the Chinese market players to contribute to decarbonize transportation, reduce urban pollution and preserve the environment. Air Liquide is facilitating the development of hydrogen mobility and its adoption by users. This commitment, in line with the Group's climate objectives, is all the more significant given that China is the world's largest car market."

Air Liquide in China

Air Liquide in China operates nearly 90 plants and employs more than 4,000 employees today. With a strong presence in the key coastal industrial areas, Air Liquide is now expanding into the center, south and west. Its main business activities include industrial and medical gas operations, Engineering Construction (designing, manufacturing and installing air separation units/hydrogen facilities), as well as Innovation activities.

Air Liquide commitment to Hydrogen Energy

In the past 50 years, Air Liquide has developed unique expertise enabling it to master the entire hydrogen supply chain, from production and storage to distribution and the development of applications for end users, thus contributing to the widespread use of hydrogen as a clean energy source, for mobility in particular. Air Liquide has designed and installed more than 120 stations around the world to date.

Hydrogen is an alternative to meet the challenge of clean transportation and thus contributes to the improvement of air quality. Used in a fuel cell, hydrogen combines with oxygen in the air to produce electricity, emitting only water. It does not generate any pollution at the point of use: zero greenhouse gases, zero particles and zero noise. Hydrogen provides a concrete response to the challenges posed by sustainable mobility and local pollution in urban areas.

Chengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding co., Ltd

Houpu is a Chinese listed company (300,471) that provides clean energy refueling equipment and related services. More than 5,000 natural gas refilling equipment are supplied to more than 2,800 customers worldwide. In the field of natural gas and hydrogen energy refilling, Houpu's capability covers the whole value chain including engineering, equipment research and manufacture, integration, installation and after-sales service.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902. Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders. Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

