Net Insight AB: Net Insight Interim report January - March 2019

Quote from CEO Henrik Sund



"Key agreement for Sye with a US based Fortune 500 company."





First quarter 2019

Net sales amounted to SEK 111,3 (110,5) million, an increase of 0.8% year-on-year. In comparable currencies net sales decreased by -6.8%.

Operating earnings amounted to SEK-11.9 (2.4) million, corresponding to an operating margin of -10.7% (2.2%).

Excluding items affecting comparability of SEK -5.5 million (-0.6), operating earnings amounted to SEK -6.4 (3.0) million.

Net income was SEK -8.5 (3.0) million for the period. Net financial items were positively affected by SEK 0.2 (1.1) million for revaluation of synthetic options.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, was SEK -0.02 (0.01).

Total cash flow was SEK -32.0 (-13.5) million.

The full report of the first quarter 2019 can be found on netinsight.net

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sund, VD Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 pm CEST on April 25, 2019.

About Net Insight

Net Insight is a global leader in media networks, resource optimization and streaming solutions. With more than 20 years' experience, Net Insight is a trusted and important partner and a leading force in the media tech industry in creating a better media experience.

Net Insight is powering the evolving media business in a connected world where technology enables seamless meetings between producers, distributors and consumers of content - regardless of geographical location, technical resources or distribution network. With its deep market knowledge and insight, genuine customer focus and world-leading innovative technology, Net Insight makes it easier to create and deliver better content in a more reliable and effective way. Net Insight is driven by the idea that everything can always be done smarter, for both its customers and their customers.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission-critical media services using Net Insight's solutions in more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: @Net Insight, www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

Attachment