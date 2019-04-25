sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,99 Euro		-0,059
-1,44 %
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,948
3,985
10:36
3,951
3,98
10:37
25.04.2019 | 08:53
(26 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Agility unveils high-performance battery packs and electric drivetrains for trucks

PRESS RELEASE

Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, introduced this week at Advanced Clean Transportationby Agility Fuel Solutions for more information.

For more information:
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transport and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)