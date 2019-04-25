The Category Leader in Conversational AI for Business, Conversica Builds Out Local Operations to Support Existing Customers and Address Growing Demand

Conversica, Inc.a leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) for business, today announced the opening of a new European office located in central London. The vibrant ecosystem of technology companies in London, along with Conversica's existing base of customers in the region, including BT, CognitionX, Colt Technology Services, Copado, NewVoiceMedia, Purple.ai, and Smart Insights, among others, makes London a natural choice for establishing another international presence outside of North America.

"We are very excited about the opening of our London office. The UK and London in particular continues to be a top European hub for tech investment and innovation," said Alex Terry, Chief Executive Officer, Conversica. "Many of our clients are global organizations with facilities and employees around the world, and now with the addition of another regional office outside the US we'll be able to directly address the needs of every customer seeking to build higher performing teams through the use of conversational AI Assistants."

The London-based team, led by John Pincott, General Manager, UK at Conversica and an area native, is set on replicating its business success across the region and scaling its sales and marketing efforts while supporting existing clients out of the new office.

"With our existing base of international customers situated in EMEA, establishing a presence in the heart of London is absolutely ideal for us. There's a wealth of new business opportunities right here in London and a high caliber of talent from which to build our team," said Pincott. "Continuing to expand globally is the next step in our company's evolution and it's clear evidence of the growing worldwide demand for virtual assistants powered by AI."

Conversica, with its category-leading conversational Sales AI Assistant, improves the efficiency of sales and marketing teams and provides personalized service to customers and prospects alike. The AI assistant engages with buyers throughout the entire customer journey, from determining interest, to activating unresponsive demand, to winning back former customers. Specifically trained in skills to generate new interest, engage demand, and drive outreach pre-event, the AI Assistants communicate back-and-forth promptly, professionally and persistently, identifying the hot leads and handing them off to salespeople to generate more sales opportunities and increase revenue.

NewVoiceMedia, in the UK, is a prime example of the impact Conversica can have on revving up the conversion rates in a lead-to-sales process.

The new London office will serve as the headquarters for Conversica in EMEA and will house the strategic business functions for the region including sales, marketing, and customer support. The Conversica team will celebrate the official launch of its new office on Thursday, April 25 by hosting an exclusive gathering of customers, partners, and prospects. Conversica also has an established office in Latin America in addition to multiple offices within North America.

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in conversational AI for business and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica Sales AI Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Used by more than 1,000 companies worldwide, Conversica's AI Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), and deep learning capabilities and engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

