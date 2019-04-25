Release of 2018 Annual Report and Accounts of Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report includes audited consolidated financial information of Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) ("Corral Petroleum Holdings") and its consolidated subsidiaries, for year ended December 2018 and for the comparative periods in 2017 and 2016. Note that due to the rounding of figures in the tables to the nearest SEK million, the sum is not always exactly equal to the sum of all components.
An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on May 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.
The dial-in number is:
Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666
Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424
New York +1-212-999-6659
Berlin+49(0)30-3001-90612
Copenhagen+45-3271-4573
Helsinki +358-9-2319-5437
Norway Local Oslo +47-2-156-3318
Paris +33(0)1-7099-4740
The meeting code is Corral FY2018
The report for the first quarter of 2019 will be released on May 29, 2019 and investors call is rescheduled to be held on Monday June 3, 2019.
For further information, please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46(0)10-450 10-00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se
