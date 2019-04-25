(DISCLAIMER: Dies ist eine Mitteilung des Emittenten unn UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH. Für den Inhalt ist ausschließlich der Emittent verantwortlich.)

Eschborn 25.04.2019 07:00

Innoplexus AG, a leading global artificial intelligence (AI) company with over 80 patent applications in AI, machine learning and blockchain technologies, has received series C funding in the sum of double-digit millions. The round was co-led by FinLab EOS VC Fund, a venture capital fund backed by both Block.one, the publisher of the blockchain protocol EOSIO, and FinLab AG, one of Europe's largest company builders and investors focused on financial services technologies. The FinLab EOS VC Fund invests across sectors and focuses on projects delivering value through the application of the EOSIO blockchain technology. Innoplexus AG represents FinLab EOS VC Fund's largest investment to date.

Co-lead investor was existing shareholder ATAI Life Sciences, a global biotech company builder focused on developing breakthrough innovations in mental health. Innoplexus and ATAI closely cooperate to make the drug development process in mental health more effective and efficient by utilizing Innoplexus' technology.

Innoplexus will use the funding to continue developing its AI and blockchain solutions and for international commercial expansion. "We are pleased to have gained yet another strong investor with the FinLab EOS VC Fund, who will support us to scale even further with their know-how and network," says Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO of Innoplexus.

Innoplexus' products & solutions are used by global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as Clinical Research Organizations generating actionable insights across the drug development life cycle. The company is ushering in a new paradigm in drug discovery and development with its domain specific AI. Innoplexus is working with cutting edge technologies related to information retrieval, network analysis, computer vision, entity normalization and ontologies and has a strong focus on creating proprietary intellectual property.

"We fully believe in the mission of Innoplexus and will support them in transforming drug discovery and development into the areas of AI and blockchain. By integrating the EOSIO protocol, meaningful unpublished data could also be used for research. Innoplexus is leveraging the EOSIO blockchain to integrate unpublished data, as well as information that is trapped in silos, to aggregate growing data oceans and to accelerate drug discovery and development," shares Juan Rodriguez, Managing Director of FinLab EOS VC Fund.

About EOS VC:

Block.one's EOS VC program offers developers and entrepreneurs the funding they need to create community-driven businesses leveraging EOSIO. It provides support through venture capital partnership funds that primarily aim to achieve sustained utilization of the EOSIO ecosystem by investing in a concentrated and diversified portfolio of blockchain-focused companies building on the EOSIO software.

The EOS VC initiative is dedicated to fostering a global network of individuals from a number of disciplines through our engagement events. As part of the mission and vision, EOS VC engages with the blockchain developer community on a regular basis.

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A.GR) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereby in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

Boilerplate:

Innoplexus AG is a leading global AI-champion with over 300 employees and 80+ patent applications in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technologies. Innoplexus applies its proprietary tech stack in all stages of the drug development value chain via smart Data as a Service (DaaS) and Continuous Analytics as a Service (CaaS) solutions. Generating real-time insights from 100s of Terabytes of structured and unstructured private and public data, Innoplexus helps organizations move towards continuous decision-making. Founded in 2015, Innoplexus AG is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany with offices in Pune, India, and Hoboken, USA.

Ansprechpartner für diese Pressemeldung:

* Name: Silke Otte

Abteilung: Marketing

Zuständig: Marketing und PR

Telefon: +49 (6196) 7774285

Fax:

E-Mail: silke.otte@innoplexus.com

(DISCLAIMER: Dies ist eine Mitteilung des Emittenten unn UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH. Für den Inhalt ist ausschließlich der Emittent verantwortlich.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2019 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)