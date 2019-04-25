The following information is based on a press release from Evolution Gaming Group AB (Evolution Gaming) published on April 25, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of Evolution Gaming has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 26, 2019 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by five (5) new ordinary shares (5:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Evolution Gaming (EVO). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=721130