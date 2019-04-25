Royal Philips: Philips launches IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology to accelerate time from patient referral to the start of treatment

April 25, 2019



Intelligent patient management solutions on display at ESTRO 2019 to complement latest radiotherapy imaging and treatment planning innovations



Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Milan, Italy - Royal Philips 38th Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy on Friday April 26, 2019.

Radiotherapy is an important and cost-effective part of cancer treatment and control. More than half of all cancer types can be treated with radiotherapy [2], often in combination with other types of therapy such as surgery and chemotherapy. However, radiotherapy is often perceived as a complex treatment option due to the number of clinical specialists and advanced technologies required to deliver effective care. IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology is designed to manage this complexity by providing an integrated platform that connects all the steps from the patient's referral to the start of their treatment.

"By integrating all of the steps in the radiotherapy department's workflow into one platform, IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology is designed to improve communication and harmonize ways of working across clinical teams, improving the consistency of care they provide," said Ardie Ermers, General Manager Radiation Oncology, Philips. "Each step of the patient's journey is captured, providing a strong basis for automating workflows, enhancing efficiency and operational excellence."

IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology is flexible and can be customized to the specific needs of a department and each clinician. It is an open, vendor-agnostic platform designed to provide comprehensive interoperability across the hospital IT environment.

To support healthcare providers in capitalizing on the insights and workflow improvement opportunities presented by the platform, Philips is also launching Radiation Oncology Practice Management [1]. This consultancy service will support radiotherapy departments in identifying and acting on data-driven insights to achieve operational excellence.

IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology is the latest addition to Philips' renewed suite of radiation oncology systems and software. On show for the first time at ESTRO, the new portfolio includes Pinnacle Evolution treatment planning software, Big Bore RT, a dedicated oncology CT simulator, and the Ingenia Elition 3.0TMR-RT and Ambition 1.5TMR-RT systems.

At the show Philips also announced that it plans to expand its leading MR-only radiotherapy simulation portfolio with MRCAT brain [3]. Based on a single, fast MR scan and leveraging AI, Philips' MRCAT brain will be designed to automatically generate CT-like density information on the MR console. Philips' MR-only simulation technology, which also includes MRCAT pelvis and prostate, enables clinicians to rely on a single imaging modality by providing both MR's superior soft-tissue contrast for delineation and density information for dose calculations.

Partnering for integrated imaging, planning and treatment

Philips' strong partnerships across imaging, planning and treatment support increased precision and clinical confidence to help clinicians deliver the best possible care. In January 2019, Philips announced a collaboration with imaging solutions provider MIM Software Inc. to integrate its suite of PlanIQ softwareinto Pinnacle Evolution.

Philips' collaboration with Elekta, the world's first high-field MR-linac (linear accelerator). Philips also has a long-standing partnership with IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A, Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium), a leading provider of proton beam therapy systems.

Visit Philips at booth #4000 at ESTRO 38. For more information about Philips' presence at the show, including the full suite of Philips radiation oncology technology and integrated solutions, visit Philips' ESTRO event website and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout ESTRO38.

[1] IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology and Radiation Oncology Practice Management are considered works in progress and not available for sale.

[2] https://www.cancer.org/treatment/treatments-and-side-effects/treatment-types/radiation/basics.html .

[3] MRCAT brain is considered work in progress, is not CE marked and is not available for sale or distribution.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves

Philips Group Press Office

Tel: +31 631 639 916

Email: mark.groves@philips.com

Twitter: mark_groves

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Attachments