Dante Labs Announces €199 ($229) Whole Genome Offer for DNA Day 2019, With 90-day Result Guarantee

Dante Labs decided to celebrate DNA Day 2019, April 25th 2019, by offering Whole Genome Sequencing, with personalized, health and pharmacogenomic report for only €199 ($229)

LONDON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International biotech company Dante Labs announced today the offer of whole genome sequencing (WGS) with interpretation and personalized reports, health reports and pharmacogenomic reports for only $229 (€199). Users will receive their results within 90 days from when the saliva collection kit is received by Dante Labs, or they will get a full refund, as well as the reports.

People will receive the following items with the offer:

Health and Wellness Report on 100+ common diseases and 30+ wellness traits

Medical Reaction Report on 150+ drugs, including adverse reactions and dosage

Customized Reports on a conditions of choice or interest (ex. Epilepsy, Ehler Danlos, etc.)

VCF files

BAM and FASTQ files (free to download, $69 fee for a hard drive)

"We have received great support by our users for our recent initiative to educate the British Parliament on the importance of choice in genetic test," Dante Labs CEO declared. "We listened to people's requests and are glad to launch a special offer for DNA Day."

The offer will be valid from DNA Day (April 25th 2019) to Undiagnosed Disease Day (April 29th 2019), worldwide, with free shipping and no limits.

"In the words of one of our users," Riposati continues, "The Dante Labs Whole Genome is making an important difference in the lives of rare disease patients. The reports and the data at the very least reveal part of the puzzle and often enable specialists to then focus on those findings and target efforts to treat the individual."

Dante Labs confirms its mission to make advanced genomics accessible to everyone.

Contact:

Francesco Pennelli

Phone: +39-3206-030072

https://www.dantelabs.com