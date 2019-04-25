Minerva Bunkering ("Minerva"), a leading global physical supplier of marine fuels and a fully-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited ("Mercuria"), is pleased to announce that Tyler Baron has been appointed its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Baron will be based in Geneva, and will oversee Minerva's global business operations across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

"Given Tyler's history with and dedication to the company, as well as his breadth of experience in financial markets and capital allocation, he is the ideal candidate to lead Minerva Bunkering," said Magid Shenouda, Global Head of Trading at Mercuria. "Through his leadership the new Minerva is positioned for success through a customer centric global platform and dedicated team of employees. As we continue strengthening our business, we are confident that Tyler and the Minerva team will execute on the Company's strategic vision, provide best-in-class solutions to our customers and deliver value for our shareholders.

"Minerva will play a role in the transition of the marine fuels market, which is undergoing significant structural change, accelerated by the introduction of IMO 2020," said Mr. Baron. "As part of Mercuria, Minerva Bunkering is one of the industry's most credit-worthy counterparties, leveraging a global physical supply network and sales organization with the risk-management, structured finance, and trading capabilities of Mercuria. I look forward to capitalizing on the significant progress we have been able to achieve and increasing the value we deliver to our clients and partners."

About Minerva Bunkering:

Minerva Bunkering is 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world. Minerva serves customers around the globe with efficient, transparent, and environmentally responsible marine fuel solutions. Minerva Bunkering operates from hubs in Geneva, Athens, New York, Singapore, ARA (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp), and Las Palmas. Minerva Bunkering is one of the industry's most creditworthy counterparties with an expansive physical supply network.

